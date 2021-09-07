Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Central St. Louis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Louis County through 530 PM CDT At 454 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canyon, or 21 miles northwest of Duluth, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pike Lake Near Duluth, Hermantown, City of Rice Lake and Duluth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH