Jack Shore fought through torn bicep tendon, broken thumb at UFC Vegas 36

Jack Shore fought through a torn bicep tendon and broken thumb at UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday night. Shore dominated short-notice replacement Liudvik Sholinian and earned his fourth consecutive victory in the Octagon, but did so with those aforementioned injuries. He actually entered the fight with the torn bicep tendon, and told UFC color commentator Michael Bisping that he may have exacerbated the injury during a takedown attempt in the first round.