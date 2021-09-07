CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Two South Carolina Children Dead From COVID This Month

At least two children in South Carolina have died of COVID-19 this month as schools report thousands of cases among students and staff. Aiken County Public Schools had previously announced the deaths of two students, one in fourth grade and another in 10th grade, according to The Aiken Standard. The school board was set for a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the district’s COVID-19 response in light of the deaths.

