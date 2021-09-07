CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ChurnZero's 2021 BIG RYG Customer Success Leadership Summit Speaker Lineup and In-Person Conference Program

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. BIG RYG Customer Success Leadership Summit is the only in-person event for Customer Success leaders and their strategic teams that is taking place this year. This educational and networking event will be held on October 6-7, in Washington DC. An acronym for Red, Yellow, and Green, RYG represents the common indicators of customer health. This in-person two-day conference will focus on prominent business challenges within the Customer Success industry, high-level thought leadership, and open dialogue with industry experts and game changers.

