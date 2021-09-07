CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player spotlight: Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Tennessee (1-0) will host Pittsburgh (1-0) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in the Johnny Majors Classic.

The Volunteers will face a Panthers’ player who received national recognition for his play in Week 1.

Pittsburgh sophomore Calijah Kancey was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week after his play in the Panthers’, 51-7, victory over UMass.

Kancey, a defensive lineman, recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack against the Minutemen.

He recorded 27 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and one sack as a freshman for Pittsburgh last season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

