Player spotlight: Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey

Tennessee (1-0) will host Pittsburgh (1-0) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in the Johnny Majors Classic.

The Volunteers will face a Panthers’ player who received national recognition for his play in Week 1.

Pittsburgh sophomore Calijah Kancey was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week after his play in the Panthers’, 51-7, victory over UMass.

Kancey, a defensive lineman, recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack against the Minutemen.

He recorded 27 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and one sack as a freshman for Pittsburgh last season.