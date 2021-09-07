CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

By Susan Ferrechio
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

T he House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

The subjects are Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat; Alex Mooney, a West Virginia Republican; Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Minnesota Republican; and Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican. Each is under investigation for separate matters.

The 10-member, bipartisan ethics panel announced it would investigate the lawmakers after receiving referrals from the independent Office of Congressional Ethics, which can investigate lawmakers based on outside complaints.

GOP AND CENTRIST DEMOCRATS THREATEN BIDEN PIVOT TO DOMESTIC ISSUES

Malinowski is under investigation for insider stock trading, which he has denied.

The committee is looking into allegations Mooney spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on personal expenses and whether Hagedorn misspent campaign funding.

Kelly has been the subject of criticism over a stock purchase made by his wife in 2020 that critics say benefited from the lawmaker's role in calling an inquiry into a foreign steel company.

The investigations stem from the independent outside Office of Congressional Ethics, which sent recommendations to the House ethics panel pertaining to all four lawmakers on July 23.

The ethics panel did not provide details of the investigations and noted the panel’s decision to extend the investigation does not indicate that any lawmakers are guilty.

Winnie Beyer
5d ago

The Ethics committee should start investigating Eric Swalwell for banging Chinese spy Christine Fang Fang, Maxim Waters for giving daughter $ 900,000 from campaign funds, pack of Schitt for lying through his teeth about Russia collusion against President Trump that cost tax payers millions of dollars, Pelosi & the Capitol Hill Police after being warned by the FBI days before January 6 incident did not call the National guard - is it conspiracy against # 45?.

Reply(38)
95
Mike Eichinger
5d ago

the death of committee the way it's run now is a joke an Ethics Committee should be made up of non elected people people that actually have investigated capacity and abilities these elected people are politicians and none of them can tell the truth if it was during in them in the face

Reply(1)
33
The Detangler
5d ago

How about investigating VP Harris and who is paying for her trip to CA for only a Gov. Newsome campaign rally. Newsome should pay for this and including a days pay for Harris along with the cost of benefits.

Reply(7)
32
