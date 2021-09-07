House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

T he House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

The subjects are Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat; Alex Mooney, a West Virginia Republican; Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Minnesota Republican; and Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican. Each is under investigation for separate matters.

The 10-member, bipartisan ethics panel announced it would investigate the lawmakers after receiving referrals from the independent Office of Congressional Ethics, which can investigate lawmakers based on outside complaints.

GOP AND CENTRIST DEMOCRATS THREATEN BIDEN PIVOT TO DOMESTIC ISSUES

Malinowski is under investigation for insider stock trading, which he has denied.

The committee is looking into allegations Mooney spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on personal expenses and whether Hagedorn misspent campaign funding.

Kelly has been the subject of criticism over a stock purchase made by his wife in 2020 that critics say benefited from the lawmaker's role in calling an inquiry into a foreign steel company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The investigations stem from the independent outside Office of Congressional Ethics, which sent recommendations to the House ethics panel pertaining to all four lawmakers on July 23.

The ethics panel did not provide details of the investigations and noted the panel’s decision to extend the investigation does not indicate that any lawmakers are guilty.

Washington Examiner Videos