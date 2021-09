Three wins down, three to go for Alexa Guarachi at the U.S. Open. The seventh-seeded Miramar Beach native and partner Desirae Krawczyk have yet to drop a set at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Monday's 6-3, 6-2 win over 12th-seeded Raluca Olaru and Nadiia Kichenok the latest triumph for the pair.