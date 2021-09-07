Town Updates: Southbury Celebration Canceled, Ida, Lake Zoar and MORE

The Southbury Celebration set to be held on October 2nd has unfortunately been canceled for this year. The decision was made to protect the health and safety of the community due to concerns with the rise of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta variant. The Committee will be looking forward to the 2022 Southbury Celebration. Although this cancellation is disappointing and we were excited to bring the community together for this event, I hope residents will understand and join us for next year’s celebration.