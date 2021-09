New York Mets president Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that ace right-hander Jacob deGrom's elbow injury was a UCL sprain/partial tear, though it's apparently healed on its own. "A sprain is the lowest-grade partial tear, if you will," Alderson said. "At this point, the sprain has resolved itself. The elbow is, at this point, perfectly intact based on the MRIs and our clinical evaluations through our doctors."