Houston Texans Tryouts: Super Bowl Champ And Home Grown Talent Gets A Shot - NFL Tracker

SEPT 7: WOODLANDS NATIVE WORKS OUT FOR HOME TEAM The Texans worked out veteran wide receiver and The Woodlands graduate Danny Amendola on Tuesday, according to a league source told to Texans Daily,

Amendola, 35, is a former New England Patriots standout who has connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio, a former Patriots executive and receivers coach.

Amendola played last season for the Detroit Lions. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and then-St. Louis Rams after going undrafted out of Texas Tech.

Amendola played last season under a one-year, $4.5 million contract. He had 46 catches for 602 yards and no scores in Detriot.

He caught 62 passes for 678 yards and one touchdown in 2019 with the Lions.

For his career, Amendola has 593 catches for 5,964 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Amendola had 1,045 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his senior year of high school as The Woodlands lost to North Shore in the state championship.

At Texas Tech, he had 204 career receptions for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns.

SEPT 7: KICKER ADDED AS INSURANCE The Texans signed kicker Joey Slye to their practice squad as insurance in case regular kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's minor leg muscle sidelines him for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fairbairn is currently expected to play Sunday, barring a setback.

Slye tried out for the Texans on Monday along with kicker Michael Badgley.

Slye played at Virginia Tech and has made 54 of 68 career field goals in the NFL, a 79.4 percentage with the Carolina Panthers.

The Texans waived cornerback Cornell Armstrong with an injury settlement.

SEPT 7: TWO MORE TRYOUTS -The Texans worked out veteran cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc and defensive end Isaiah Mack, according to league sources told to Texans Daily.

LeBlanc, 27, is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound former New England Patriots undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic who has also played for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. LeBlanc has 118 career tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks with one defensive touchdown.

Mack is a 6-foot-1, 299-pound former Tennessee Titans undrafted free agent from Tennessee-Chattanooga. He has also played for the Denver Broncos and Patriots.

Mack, 25, has 11 career tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and one fumble recovery.

SEPT 2 TRYOUTS The Texans are working out six players, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

That group includes running back Ryquell Armstead, a former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth round draft pick, linebackers Shilique Calhoun, a former Oakland Raiders third round draft pick, Josh Watson, a former Denver Broncos player.

They also worked out wide receivers Rico Gafford (Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills), Trey Quinn (Washington Football Team, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars), a former Mr. Irrelevant, and Javon Wims, a former Chicago Bears seventh round draft pick from Georgia who had 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns last season.

SEPT. 1: TEXANS BUILDING PRACTICE SQUAD: The Texans signed veteran offensive guard Lane Taylor to their practice squad, according to a league source.

Taylor tore his anterior cruciate ligament last season while playing for the Green Bay Packers.

He began training camp on the active-physically unable to perform list and was waived Tuesday with a failed physical designation.

Playing for Texans offensive line coach James Campen for part of his tenure in Green Bay after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State, Taylor has played in 79 regular-season games and seven playoff games with 53 starts.

Taylor played left guard, right guard and left tackle for the Packers. He was an opening-game starter from 2016 to 2022 and allowed just 14 sacks in his first eight seasons.

The Texans are signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Antonio Phillips to their practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Phillips went undrafted after undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure, but is healthy now.

A four-year starter, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound St. Louis native recorded 137 career tackles, eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups. Phillips' cousin is Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden.

The Texans signed fullback-tight end Paul Quessenberry, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The brother of former Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, a cancer survivor, Paul Quessenberry served five years in the Marine Corps where he served as a rifle platoon and weapons platoon commander and was a deputy director of the 1st Marine Division school.

Quessenberry has provided a physical presence as a lead blocker at the fullback position.

“He's done a good job being physical," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He's done everything we've asked. He's smart, he works his butt off, and we're pleased with Paul. He's done a really good job for us.”

The Texans signed defensive end Derek Rivers to the practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.Rivers sought familiarity and scheme fit during free agency, and his connections drew him to the Texans.

Signed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.35 million that includes a $100,000 signing bonus, Rivers recorded a school-record 41 career sacks as an All-American at Youngstown State along with 55 ½ tackles for losses, 47 quarterback hurries and 119 solo tackles.

The Texans have signed former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter to their practice squad, according to a league source.

Carter intercepted a pass during the preseason.

Carter (6-0, 191 pounds) had 43 tackles as a senior with one forced fumble and one interception.Carter went undrafted last year and wasn't signed by an NFL team. He was hired as a graduate assistant by the Crimson Tide.Carter played in 50 games at Alabama with 23 starts.As a junior, he had 44 tackles and two interceptions and returned both of them for touchdowns.A former blue-chip recruit from Kentwood, La., Carter played in the Under Armour All-American game. He chose Alabama over scholarship offers from Georgia, LSU, Mississippi and Miami.

AUG. 31: OFFENSIVE LINEMEN CUT - The Texans have released offensive linemen Cole Toner and Hijalte Froholdt. Houston was Toner's fifth NFL team, while Froholdt has failed to hang on to a team despite being a former fourth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots.

AUG 31: ERICKSON OUT - The Texans cut slot wide receiver/kick returner Alex Erickson, according to a league source.

Erickson, 28, is a 6-foot, 195-pound former Cincinnati Bengals special-teams standout who went undrafted out of Wisconsin. He caught 12 passes for 139 yards last season.

For his career, he has 93 receptions for 1,086 yards and one touchdown.

Erickson is an experienced returner with 135 punt returns for 1,074 yards and an 8.0 average and 108 kickoff returns for 2,672 yards and a 24.7 average. He caught a career-high 43 passes for 529 yards in 2019.

AUG 31: THREE DEFENSIVE NAMES NIXED - Four names on the defensive side of the football have been released, confirmed by sources told to Texans Daily.

The Texans are cutting veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Johnson was competing with DeMarcus Walker at one of the deepest positions on the roster for one of the final spots.

Johnson joined the Texans this offseason on a one-year, $1.3 million contract that included $400,000 guaranteed with a $100,000 signing bonus, a $300,000 base salary guarantee of his $1 million base salary and up to $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses ($11,764 per game) along with playtime incentive clauses that could net him another $600,000.Johnson was coming off his most productive season with the Minnesota Viking.

He started every game last season for the first time in his career and recorded a career-high 44 tackles as the replacement for Michael Pierce when he opted out of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Two seasons ago, Johnson had a career-high 3 ½ sacks and five tackles for losses.

When reached by telephone after his release, Johnson said he was a caught a bit off guard at not making the team."

'I was a little surprised, actually very surprised by it," Johnson said. "I'm just going to keep working and doing what I've been doing and keep going."

On top of Johnson, Houston is also cutting safety Jonathan Owens. Owens is a speedy former undrafted free agent who spent time last season on the Texans' practice squad and active roster.

Owens, who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, is the boyfriend of Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles.

Houston has also cut cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman, according to a league source. The Texans recently acquired him from the Green Bay Packers in a trade for a seventh-round draft pick.

He's expected to join the practice squad.

AUG 31: VEASY FINISHED - The Texans are cutting wide receiver Jordan Veasy, according to his agent, Corey Williams.

A former undrafted free agent from Cal, Veasy has played for multiple teams. That includes stints with the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. Veasy was signed to the Washington practice squad in 2019 after taking part in a workout with quarterback Colin Kaepernick that year.

Veasy is a big, athletic downfield target at 6-foot-3, 221 pounds.

Also ahead of the deadline: The Texans cut undrafted rookie offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, per a league source, and will sign him back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

AUG 31: CAM CUT - The New England Patriots have cut quarterback Cam Newton, beginning the Mac Jones era. This will start the "Cam Newton as a backup" rumors all over the league, and in some cases, "can Cam be our starter," with teams like Houston. Mac Jones will be the first rookie to start for the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe in 1993, and Jones' first opponent in his first career NFL start will be former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa, now with the Miami Dolphins.

AUG 30: SEE YA SHYHEIM The Texans have cut former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter, according to a league source. Carter had an interception against the Dallas Cowboys, picking off quarterback Ben DiNucci. If Carter clears waivers, he's expected to join the Texans' practice squad.

Carter started his final season with the Crimson Tide at nickel cornerback. That season, he recorded 43 total tackles and one interception.

AUG 30: RASUL OUT The Houston Texans are cutting veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, despite acquiring him just hours ago via a one-year contract, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The former Philadelphia Eagles third-round draft pick from West Virginia has 180 tackles, five interceptions, 10 tackles for losses and 34 passes defensed in 60 career games and 29 starts

The New Jersey native led the Big 12 Conference and was named first-team all-league after tying for the lead nationally with eight interceptions.

Douglas (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

AUG 30: 3 'NAME' CUTS The Texans cut veteran running back and special-teams standout Buddy Howell, according to a league source authorized to speak publicly.

Howell had been signed this offseason $1.8 million deal that included a $1 million base salary, a $200,000 signing bonus and up to $300,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for a base value of $1.5 million plus not likely to be earned incentives. The Texans had signed Howell to a one-year deal rather than assign him a $2.133 million restricted free agent tender.

The Texans also cut offensive guard Danny Isidora and undrafted rookie offensive lineman Carson Green, according to sources.

The Texans cut former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo, according to a source. Izzo was acquired in a trade this offseason.

AUG 30: MCKINNEY CUT IN SOUTH BEACH: Former Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney has been released by the Miami Dolphins Monday evening, according to league sources. McKinney was traded this offseason in the deal that sent defensive end Shaq Lawson to Houston.

A second-round pick in 2015 NFL Draft, McKinney became a staple of Houston's 3-4 defense as the MIKE linebacker and leader. From 2016-2019, the former Mississippi State star recorded at least 95 tackles, along with one sack and one pass deflection for Romeo Crennel's defense.

Under new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, the Texans believed it was best to move off McKinney due to the scheme change to a 4-3 set. Lawson, who best was used as a defensive end, was sent to Houston along with a 2021 sixth-round pick, while Miami accepted the Pro Bowl linebacker.

On Sunday, Houston traded Lawson to the Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection.

AUG 29: TEXANS TRADE PASS-RUSHER TO AFC EAST CLUB: The Texans are trading defensive end/pass-rusher Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick according to sources told to TexansDaily.

Lawson, who was acquired by Houston this offseason in the Benardrick McKinney trade, was a name expected to be on the roster bubble entering Tuesday cuts. A former first-round pick, the defensive end never found his footing in Houston, taking reps with the second- and third-team defense for most of the preseason.

Nick Caserio, Houston's general manager, restructured Lawson's contract that would keep him in Houston through the 2024 season. Should Houston have cut the former Dolphins starter, the team would take a $2.7 million cap hit in 2021 and $5.3 million in 2022.

AUG 28: WARRING TO INDY: Tight end Kahale Warring joined the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday off waivers from the New England Patriots.

The Texans cut the former third-round draft pick from San Diego State this week and he was claimed by the Patriots.

The Patriots cut Warring after one day and now he's back in the AFC South division with the Colts.

Warring is a physically gifted athlete at 6-foot-5, 256 with 4.6 speed in the 40-yard dash.

He wasn't productive since being picked out of San Diego State. He has three career receptions for 35 yards on seven targets.

Warring only played four snaps Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Warring, 24, spent his rookie season on injured reserve two years ago and part of last season on injured reserve, too.

AUG 28: FORMER TEXANS LINEMAN TRADED The Miami Dolphins have traded a late-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for former Houston Texans offensive lineman Greg Mancz.

During his six seasons at NRG Stadium, Mancz was the definition of versatile having played across the line, but primarily on the interior.

An undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2015, Mancz was a valuable backup for the Texans making 58 appearances in total, including 16 starts in 2016. Mancz was released from the practice squad in January and signed by the Ravens shortly afterward.

AUG 25: TEXANS EX TRIES OUT FOR VIKINGS The Minnesota Vikings have tried out former Houston Texans offensive tackle Roderick Johnson, just over a week after being cut from David Culley's team.

Johnson made 29 appearances (six starts) for the Texans in three seasons after being claimed off waivers in 2018. The 25-year-old was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

AUG 22: WR IN CHICAGO The Chicago Bears are signing former Texans wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, who was drafted in the fifth round last year out of Rhode Island. The speedy Coulter was not a factor in the Texans' 26-7 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers a week ago and was released afterward.

AUG 22: TE CUT The Texans are cutting former third-round tight end Kahale Warring, a league source confirms to TexansDaily.com. Warring played just four snaps in Saturday's preseason win over the the Cowboys.

Warring is a stellar athlete. But in his career, he has three receptions for 35 yards. Last season, Warring played in seven games, but was mostly a special-teamer. And in this year's tight ends room, he'd fallen deep on the depth chart.

AUG 18: FORMER TEXANS DRAFT PICK TRIES OUT FOR BEARS One of the players among the Houston Texans' first round of cuts this preseason was wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter. Thankfully for the 2020 fifth-round pick, he hasn't had to wait long for another opportunity in the NFL.

The 6'2" receiver tried out for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday where he would likely look to compete for a backup spot behind Marquise Goodwin and Allen Robinson.

Meanwhile, another former Texans receiver, Chad Hansen, was cut by the Detroit Lions. A fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2017, Hansen had a career year for the Texans in 2020 recording 236 receiving yards and his sole NFL touchdown filling in within a then depleted receiving corps.

Sticking with former Texans defensive back Natrell Jamerson who made 10 appearances and had a defended pass for Houston back in 2018 tried out for the New Orleans Saints today.

AUG 17: CUTDOWN DAY Among the Houston Texans' moves on Monday came the health-related progress of free-agent signee and a goodbye to a veteran running back.

The Texans waived-injured running back Dontrell Hilliard, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Houston recently added running back Darius Jackson.

Meanwhile, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has cleared the mandatory NFL concussion protocol. That involves passing a baseline neurological exam and practicing for one day without recurrence of symptoms to be fully cleared for contact drills.

And also on Monday, Houston traded cornerback Keion Crossen to the Giants for a 2023 sixth-round choice. The Texans activated cornerback Bradley Roby from the COVID-19 list Monday, but tackle Laremy Tunsil, who tested positive, will not play for Houston in its preseason game on Saturday at the Dallas Cowboys.

QB Deshaun Watson was not outside at practice on Monday and is not expected to play at Dallas.

AUG 11: ROOKIE WR HAZELTON OUT The Texans have cut undrafted rookie wide receiver Damon Hazelton on Wednesday with the addition of former Dallas Cowboys running back Darius Jackson. Hazelton (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) played at Missouri, catching 30 passes for 397 yards and one touchdown.

A graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, Hazelton was an honorable-mention All-ACC selection for the Hokies with eight touchdowns in 2019 on 31 receptions for 527 yards. He had 51 receptions for 802 yards and eight touchdowns.

AUG 10: 1 WORKOUT, 1 CUT, 1 CLAIM The Texans were awarded center Drake Jackson off waivers from the Detroit Lions, according to a league source.

An undrafted free agent from Kentucky, Jackson played in 47 games for Kentucky across four seasons, starting the final 44 games of his career.

As a senior, Jackson was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference. Kentucky graded at 85.7 percent with 40 knockdowns and 188 blocks at the point of attack.

They cut long-snapper Mitchell Fabroni, leaving former Pro Bowl selection Jon Weeks as the only long snapper on the roster.

Meanwhile, a source said the Texans are working out former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson.

A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who's run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries He has played for the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.

AUG 8: O'BRIEN PRESSER New Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is the old Houston Texans coach. And he seems ... happy.

“I love college football,” O’Brien said over the weekend in a Zoom media conference in his first interview since being hired in January. “I’ve had great relationships with the players and coaches I’ve worked with in the past, and that’s the way it’s been here. I’ve really enjoyed being around these guys, these players, this coaching staff. I feel like it’s a group that works very hard, that works together. The tone is set by coach (Nick) Saban and the direction that he wants.''

O’Brien was fired in Houston after an 0-4 start last season despite having previously winning four AFC South division titles.

AUGUST 8: TEXANS CB PHILOSOPHICAL AFTER TUMULTUOUS SEASON Having missed six games in 2020, five thanks to a PED suspension, and one for disciplinary reasons it was a year that Texans cornerback Bradley Roby is remaining philosophical about.

"It was an unfortunate situation, but I have a strong faith in God, and I always feel like every step of the way he's always put me in a position to where everything's going to work out on its own,” Roby said. “Last year was a lot of things going on. It was a lot of things negative in the building. So, I think it just pulled me away and gave me a big-picture view. I got to see how I did things wrong. I got to see how a lot of things work, and it just made me mature even more."

Now a year older and wiser, Roby hopes to play all 16 games available to him once he has served his final of his six-game suspension handed down by the NFL.

"It's just about playing your role, not trying to do too much," Roby said. "Let everyone do their job. You can't do your job and someone else's job. You're supposed to do your job, and I think I kind of got carried away with trying to do too much last year."

Now playing in a more aggressive defensive scheme under Lovie Smith, and with a tough year behind him, hopefully, 2021 can be a year to remember for Roby.

AUGUST 3: TEXANS ACTIVATE THREE The Texans had three players come off the non-football injury list on Tuesday just in time for the team’s first padded practice of training camp. Safety Lonnie Johnson, cornerback Cornell Armstrong and tight end Pharaoh Brown were able to come off NFI and join the team for the sixth practice on day seven of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

The injuries for Johnson, Armstrong, and Brown weren’t disclosed.

AUGUST 2: TEXANS TO WORK OUT DEFENSIVE END The Texans are set to workout former Midland-Nebraska University defensive end Warren Thomas this week.

At 6-2", 255 pounds, Thomas, who recently worked out at the HUB Football Camp, is described by SI's NFL Draft Bible as a player with "extraordinary athleticism, along with a tremendous blend of speed, flexibility and strength."

However, he needs time and isn't predicted to have much of an impact in the league for a year or two.

AUGUST 2: WENTZ WILL MISS TIME The Colts announced Monday at Carson Wentz will undergo foot surgery later this week. According to head coach Frank Reich, the injury will keep the 28-year-old out for 5-12 weeks depending on the severity and recovery time.

Wentz, who was treated from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason, must play 75% of snaps this fall for the Eagles to gain Indianapolis his first round pick. Currently, the Eagles have the Colts’ second-round pick that could elevate to a first-round selection based on his production.

AUGUST 1: NEW O-LINEMAN The Texans are expected to sign vet guard Danny Isidora, according to Aaron Wilson, who notes the club continues to be in contact with former Chiefs center Austin Reiter as well.

Isidora, 27, is a former Vikings fifth-round draft pick, is from the University of Miami and at 6-3, 306 pounds has mostly been an NFL backup.

Isidora has started six of 25 career games played.

JULY 31: WENTZ DOWN The Colts have signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley in the wake of Carson Wentz's foot injury, a roster shuffle that - depending on the severity of Wentz' ailment - could cause an AFC South shuffle as well.

Wentz sustained a foot injury during Thursday's practice and is out indefinitely. None of the other three QBs on the Indianapolis roster, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Jalen Morton, have ever taken an NFL snap.

Does a serious Wentz injury open up the AFC South to Texans contention? Probably not. Does it impact Houston's ability to beat Indy when the teams meet twice? Certainly so.

JULY 28: TEXANS TO TRY OUT SUPER BOWL O-LINEMAN The Texans are expected to workout offensive lineman veteran Austin Reiter later this week. Most recently, Reiter was the starting center for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reiter, 29, was drafted in the seventh round back in 2015 by Washington out of South Florida. He would spend two seasons with WFT, followed by two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before joining Kansas City.

During his time with Kansas City, Reiter started a majority of games at the center position. Outside of two games where Daniel Kilgore played, he was the main player for Patrick Mahomes. Rieter helped Kansas City make two Super Bowls, including a victory against San Francisco back in February of 2020.

This offseason, Kansas City added Austin Blythe from the Rams and drafted Creed Humphrey out of Oklahoma. The Texans currently have three centers in Justin Britt, Cole Toner and undrafted rookie Ryan McCollum.

For his career, Reiter has played in 59 games and started in 33.

JULY 28: COBB TO GREEN BAY OFFICIAL The Texans and Packers make it official with the Randall Cobb trade. Green Bay will send a sixth-round pick to the Houston in exchange for Cobb. The Texans will also be taking on an extra $1 million of Cobb's salary for the 2021 season to make it $3 million.

Houston initially would be taking a cap hit of $2 million on Cobb's current deal. Last offseason, the Texans agreed a to a three-year, $27 million deal with Houston, including $18 million guaranteed.

JULY 27: EIGHT PLAYERS LIKELY UNAVAILABLE FOR START OF CAMP In preparation for the beginning of this year's training camp the Texans have made a number of moves.

According to Aaron Wilson, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, tight end Pharaoh Brown, safety Lonnie Johnson, and defensive end DeMarcus Walker have all been added to the active/non-football injury list.

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Geron Christian, wide receiver Taywan Taylor, and running back Buddy Howell have all been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

How severely injured the aforementioned players are, or how long they are expected to remain on the list has not been made public Likewise the details of the three players on the COVID-19 list have also not been made available at this time, meaning they could be precautionary or have tested positive.

JULY 27: MONCRIEF LET GO PRIOR TO CAMP: the Texans have released veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief the day before NFL training camp begins due to a non-football injury. Moncrief was one of the the many veterans added by the Texans this offseason.

A former third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts, Moncrief was hopeful to revitalize his career in Houston. He spent three seasons with the Colts before signing a one-year deal with Jacksonville. Moncrief also has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

For his career, Moncrief, 27, has recorded 205 catches for 2,576 yards and 21 touchdowns. This marks the second wide receiver move of the day, as the Texans plan to trade Randall Cobb to the Green Bay Packers.

JULY 27: AARON RODGERS GETTING HIS SLOT RECEIVER BACK?: An NFL source tells TexansDaily.com that the Green Bay Packers do intend to trade for Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb - and that the swap is in the works.

Cobb spent eight seasons with Packers as the go-to slot receiver for Aaron Rodgers. Prior to his departure in 2018, he revitalized his career in Dallas, recording 58 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns.

Cobb signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Houston in 2020 underneath GM/head coach Bill O'Brien. He played in just five total games, recording 441 yards off 38 catches and scoring just three touchdowns.

On Monday, it was reported that Rodgers would only return to Green Bay for the 2021 season if (among other demands) Cobb would be acquired.

The addition of Chicago slot receiver Anthony Miller via trade May have been a move made on anticipation of this next one.

JULY 26: KELLY COMES TO VISIT HOUSTON: The Texans could be adding another name to the offensive line by the start of camp. According to Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790, veteran tackle Dennis Kelly is visiting the Texans on Monday before the start of training camp.

Kelly, who last played for the Tennessee Titans, is the younger brother of Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. He was originally due $7 million from the Titans this season before being released in March of this year.

Kelly played a vital role at right tackle for the Titans in 2020. He helped Derrick Henry become the eighth running back in NFL history to surpass 2,000 yards on the season.

The Texans could be in need of help at tackle with veteran Marcus Cannon still unable to play after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason.

JULY 25: WATSON WATCH - DESHAUN RETURN: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be at camp starting Sunday. Watson still is asking for a trade from the organization.

Watson, 25, is currently facing 22 civil counts of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. The NFL has not made a decision on his status for the 2021 season.

Watson last season set a career-best, leading the NFL in passing yards and resetting the franchise record with 33 touchdowns.

TexansDaily.com will keep you up to date with the situation

JULY 24: TEXANS ADD WR DEPTH VIA TRADE The Houston Texans have engineered a trade with the Chicago Bears that brings wide receiver Anthony Miller to town. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Houston will send a late-round pick to the Windy City.

A second-round pick out of Memphis in 2018, Miller has shown flashes of being an upside weapon in the slot. Last season, he finished with 49 catches for 485 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Entering a contract year, Miller, 26, has the opportunity to rewrite his career in the NFL. The Texans need a No. 2 consistent weapon outside of Brandin Cooks. The Texans have high hopes for draftee Nico Collins, and the big-bodied rookie has a future. But right now? Miller can in theory be that player.

For his three seasons with the team, Miller has recorded 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns.

JULY 20: FORMER TEXANS RB TRIES OUT IN NEW YORK Tyler Ervin, a fourth-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft has tried out for the New York Giants, per Aaron Wilson.

Primarily used as a return specialist since entering the league, Ervin spent three seasons in Houston before a brief stint with the Jacksonville jaguars followed by a decent spell with the Green Bay Packers which came to an end after the 2020 season.

JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over the weekend at age 67. Carter played in the late 1970's and until 1985, with coach Bum Phillips as his mentor.

JUNE 28: THOMAS RETIRES Former Houston Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas announced Monday via the Denver Broncos.com that he's retiring from the NFL.

“It was a tough decision, a real tough decision,” Thomas said. “Football was my go. Every year I tried to get better and better, and I knew I was aging, of course. It was something tough, but I’m grateful I did 10, 11 years. I’m so grateful for that and now I can move on. I’m happy, I’m healthy. And now I can try to find my next itch.”

Thomas, a 2010 first-round pick, played 125 career games with the Broncos from 2010-18, was with the Texans after a 2018 trade (he played seven games for Houston, catching 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns) before spending the last 11 games of his career with the New York Jets in 2019.

'JUNE 18: DL P.J. Hall Facing Misdemeanor Assault Charge Former Texans and Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Hall is free on $1,000 bond after facing misdemeanor assault charges. The charges were filed a June 13. His next court date is set for July 16. The Texans terminated their rights to Hall on April 7 to sign defensive lineman, Jaleel Johnson.

JUNE 18: FORMER TEXANS WR HANSEN HEADS TO DETROIT After a career year with the Houston Texans in 2020, wide receiver Chad Hansen has signed for the Detroit Lions, with fellow WR Jonathan Adams making way for the former Texan.

A fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2017, Hansen failed to find his feet in the NFL before making the most of his opportunity in Houston. With their options at the position thinning as the year went on, Hansen was plucked from the practice squad and recorded 236 receiving yards and one touchdown in five games, including a 101-yard outing against the Colts.

JUNE 10: EJIOFOR OUT Defensive end Duke Ejiofor, a prospect from Alief Taylor, has spent two years trying to get on the field, but has failed due to injury. And now has been waived by the Houston Texans.

Ejiofor was a sixth-round draft pick by the Texans in 2018. He played in 12 games his rookie season, but in May 2019 he sustained a torn Achilles and in August 2020 a torn ACL, thus missing his second consecutive season.

JUNE 7: FORMER TEXANS LB KALAMBAYI HEADS FOR DENVER Linebacker Peter Kalambayi has signed with the Denver Broncos. Houston's 2018 sixth-round pick joins Ed Donatell's defense after being cut by the Texans earlier this offseason.

Kalambayi had shown flashes of his capabilities but failed to secure a regular spot in Houston, serving primarily s a backup and special teamer. In three years at NRG Stadium, Kalambayi, now 25, played 41 games and recorded 33 tackles.

JUNE 6: JONES JOINS THE AFC SOUTH: The Atlanta Falcons always seemed willing to trade away Julio Jones. Now, he has a new home.

According to multiple reports the Falcons and Tennessee Titans have come to terms to send the All-Pro wide receiver to the Music City for the 2021 season. In return, the Titans are expected to trade a second and fifth-round pick to Atlanta.

While the deal is not finalized, both parties are expected to come to terms in the next 48 hours, making Jones officially a Titan and perhaps terrible news for Texans fans.

Jones became one of the game's top weapons when drafted out of Alabama with the N0. 6 pick in 2011. As the face of the franchise in Atlanta, the 32-year-old recorded six straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2014-19. In 2015, Jones led the NFL with 1,871 receiving yards.

Last season, Jones dealt with multiple injuries, but was consistent when on the field. He recorded 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Jones now becomes a compliment to emerging Pro Bowl target AJ Brown and another weapon for Ryan Tannehill under center. The Titans were in need a new No. 1 target following the departure of Corey Davis earlier this offseason.

JUNE 4: KEVIN JOHNSON JOINS THE RETIREMENT PARTY: According to NFL Network, former Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson has announced his retirement from the NFL. Johnson played six seasons after coming out of Wake Forest in 2015.

As the No. 16 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Johnson was expected to be Houston's No. 1 cornerback and long-term answer opposite Johnathan Joseph in coverage. With the Demon Deacons, he recorded 189 total tackles and seven interceptions in coverage as a three-year starter.

Things never panned out for Johnson with Houston, primarily due to injury. He only saw one full 16-game season in which he recorded 10 starts. Following the 2015 season, he only finished with one double-digit game season and never started more than four games.

Johnson's final game with Houston came in Week 1 against New England before suffering a season-ending concussion. He was released following the 2018 season.

Johnson spent one season with the Buffalo Bills and another season with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

He ends his playing career with 199 tackles, six tackles for losses, 22 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

JUNE 1: TEXANS BOLSTER BACKS WITH BURKHEAD The Houston Texans are adding yet another veteran running back, with Mark Berman reporting that they have signed former New England Patriots back Rex Burkhead.

A perennial backup through his career both in Boston and with the Cincinnati Bengals, Burkhead will likely battle for the third-down back spot as well as being a special-teams contributor.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio will be very familiar with Burkhead's abilities from their time together in New England. Burkhead now joins a crowded running back room with Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson, Buddy Howell, Scottie Phillips and Dontrell Hilliard.

MAY 26: MILLS MAKES IT OFFICIAL: The Texans and third-round pick Davis Mills have agreed to terms on his rookie contract. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the former Stanford QB has signed a four-year deal worth $5.22 million, with a $1.157 million signing bonus.

Houston’s quarterback room still is finding its footing prior to the start of OTAs. Earlier this week, the team elected to release former Cincinnati Bengals QB Ryan Finley.

According to multiple reports, veteran Deshaun Watson is not expected to report to OTA’s and is still seeking a trade from the organization. Currently, Houston has Tyrod Taylor and newly-signed Jeff Driskel to compete for the QB1 role alongside Mills.

As pen finally touches paper, Mill now enters the summer a full-fledge Texans. Based on his play, he soon could be the franchise starter.

MAY 24: FINLEY FINISHED IN HOUSTON Entering OTA's, the Texans had five quarterbacks on the roster. Although Deshaun Watson is still a member of the team, he will not attend camp. Houston also will be down another quarterback following his release.

The Texans are releasing Ryan Finley, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Finley was traded for by Texans GM Nick Caserio from Cincinnati following the news that Watson would request a trade from the organization.

Houston no longer needed Finley's services thanks to the addition of Jeff Driskel earlier this month. Driksel, a former sixth-round pick of Louisiana Tech, has played for the Broncos, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

In two years since coming out of North Carolina State, Finley has thrown for 638 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions. Entering OTA's, Driskel, veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills will compete for the QB1 role.

MAY 21: TEXANS ADD FORMER WASHINGTON STARTER ON O-LINE The Texans have been awarded Geron Christian off of waivers from the Washington Football Team. The 24-year-old tackle was a third-round pick in 2018 and went on to make 24 appearances for Washington, including starting the first six games of the 2020.

Christian missed the remainder of the season a knee injury. Veteran backup Cornelius Lucas took control on the left side. This offseason, WFT added former Texas tackle Sam Cosmi and Chicago Bears tackle Charles Leno Jr.

With Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard likely to retain their starting roles at left and right tackle this season, Christian will have to battle the likes of Roderick Johnson and Charlie Heck amongst other for the primary swing tackle role.

In a corresponding move, the Texans cut center Cohl Cabral. This leaves Houston with Justin Britt and Ryan McCollum at the position entering Phase 2 of the offseason.

MAY 19: FORMER TITANS WR LANDS IN HOUSTON Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor has signed for the Houston Texans on a veteran-minimum contract.

A third-round pick in 2017, Taylor spent two seasons in Tennessee with 2018 a career year for the former Western Kentucky wideout, who notched 466 receiving yards and one touchdown. Since then he has spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns as a depth option, making just six appearances, not recording a single reception.

MAY 19: DRISKEL LANDS WITH AFC SOUTH FRANCHISE: Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel is signing a one-year deal to join the Texans. The deal will be worth up to $2.5 million, but is based on incentives and number of snaps.

Since being drafted in the sixth-round out of Louisiana Tech, Driskel has played for the Broncos, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. This move now ads for quarterbacks from the offseason into the locker room.

Houston agreed to a one-year deal with Tyrod Taylor. They also traded for former Bengals backup Ryan Finley and drafted Davis Mills with the No. 67 pick last April. Although expected to be traded, Houston still has Deshaun Watson on the roster as Phase 2 of the NFL offseason commences.

For his career, Driskel has thrown for 2,120 yards and 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 15 games

MAY 18: FORMER TEXANS QB CUT BY GIANTS Former Houston Texans quarterback/receiver/special teamer Joe Webb has been cut by the New York Giants to make way for former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead.

Webb played in 16 regular-season games for the Texans in 2018, starting 5. He fit the mold of a Bill O'Brien player perfectly given his consistent emphasis on the need for versatility in his players. Webb played 67% of Houston's special teams snaps that season, while also recording two receptions for 13 yards on 35 offensive snaps.

He went on to play at QB in all four of Houston's preseason games in 2019, before injuring his foot in the final game against the LA Rams and landing on IR as a result. Webb spent time on the Lions' practice squad last season before joining the Giants.

MAY 17: FORMER TEXANS QB HEADING TO NEW ENGLAND Former Houston Texans starting quarterback Brian Hoyer has re-signed with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal.

Including last year Hoyer, 35, has spent six seasons in total with the Pats dating back to 2009. Having spent last season backing up Cam Newton, Hoyer will now have an even greater job on his hands making the roster with Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and first-round rookie Mac Jones to compete with.

Hoyer spent one year with the Texans in 2015 during which the starting job passed between Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden. Hoyer went 5-4 during the regular season, eventually losing the wildcard game 30-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs during which Hoyer was intercepted four times.

MAY 17: TEXANS INVITE WIDE RECEIVER TO MINICAMP The Houston Texans have invited former Iowa wide receiver La'Michael Pettway to minicamp, following a recent camp with HUB Football, per Aaron Wilson.

A graduate transfer in 2019 from Arkansas, Pettway, now 24, was named an honorable All-Big 12 mention after recording 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Pettway went undrafted in 2020 going on to work out for the Green Bay Packers last August. The former Cyclone also participated in Iowa's Pro Day in 2021.

MAY 16: CARTER LAND WITH TEXANS: Just because a player has to tryout doesn't mean they can't bring value to a team. That's the hope for the Texans with the addition of Shyheim Carter.

The Texans and the former Alabama cornerback have agreed to terms following a successful day Saturday at the Texans' rookie mini camp. Recently, he was serving as a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide prior to camp. The news was first reported by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Carter played for Nick Saban from 2016-19, starting on the outside for his final two seasons. He recorded 100 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles through 34 career games.

MAY 13: TEXANS SEAL THE DEAL WITH TWO ROOKIES The Texans have continued to seal the deal with their rookie class, signing fifth-round pick tight end Brevin Jordan and sixth-round pick defensive tackle Roy Lopez. Having also signed third-round wide receiver Nico Collins yesterday, this leaves Houston with just quarterback Davis Mills and linebacker Garret Wallow left to sign their first NFL contracts.

MAY 13: TEXANS TRYOUTS CONTINUE TO ADD UP WITH ROOKIE CB INVITED The Houston Texans have invited defensive back Shyheim Carter to their upcoming rookie minicamp as a tryout, according to Aaron Wilson. The 6'0" 191 pound Alabama alumni went undrafted in 2020, signing for the New York Jets before spending time on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. Subsequently cut in December, Carter worked for the Crimson Tide as a graduate assistant earlier this year.

MAY 13: TEXANS KEEPING TABS ON VETERAN DB According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Houston Texans are one of 14 teams from whom veteran cornerback Steven Nelson has heard from since becoming a free agent. The six-year veteran, now 28, spent four years in Kansas City followed by two in Pittsburgh making 82 total regular-season appearances (68 starts).

MAY 12: FORMER PRO BOWL SAFETY TRYING OUT FOR TEXANS Former Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will be participating in the Houston Texans' minicamp on a tryout basis, per Pro Football Talk.

Clinton-Dix did not play in 2020 after being released by the Dallas Cowboys last September. However, he had not missed a single regular-season game otherwise since entering the league as the 14th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers back in 2014.

A Pro Bowler in 2016, Clinton-Dix allowed just 59.1% completion when targeted in 2019, and recorded a PFF grade of over 70 in each of his last three seasons.

This appears to be general manager Nick Caserio's emphasis on competition at every single position coming in to play once again. While many had assumed Lonnie Johnson and Justin Reid would be safe entering training camp to resume their starting roles from last year, perhaps Clinton-Dix can impress enough at minicamp to show he deserves to be in contention.

MAY 12: ROOKIE COLLINS CEMENTS CONTRACT IN HOUSTON The Texans have signed the first of five drafted rookies with wide receiver Nico Collins. The 89th overall pick, and the former Michigan wideout has a strong shot at a starting job with Will Fuller no longer in Houston.

Collins opted out for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he was one of the Big 10's top vertical options for two seasons. The former Wolverine recorded 78 catches for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons.

With first-year GM Nick Caserio trading up to grab him, Collins will have extra pressure. His presence will be warranted thanks to the departure of Fuller and the need for a future No. 1 receiver.

MAY 10: TEBOW IS BACK The Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-tight end Tim Tebow to a one-year deal, NFL Network reports. The Texans’ major new concern in opposing Urban Meyer's Jacksonville squad in the AFC South is rookie QB Trevor Lawrence. But Tebow coming out of "retirement'' at 33 to try it again? It's a fascinating divisional storyline, at least.

MAY 10: WHO'S NO 9? TEXANS ROOKIE ANNOUNCES JERSEY NUMBER Rookie tight end Brevin Jordan has tweeted that he will be wearing number 9 this season, sticking with what he wore at Miami. The last player to wear 9 for the Texans was punter Bryan Anger, who was released this offseason.

MAY 10: FORMER TEXANS DRAFT PICK SIGNS FOR CHARGERS Former Houston Texans defensive lineman Christian Covington has signed for the LA Chargers. Covington, 27, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Texans in 2015 who went on to make 50 appearances across four seasons in H-Town.

After one season in Dallas and one in Cincinnati, Covington now heads to the west coast to see if he can forge a role in Brandon Staley's defense.

MAY 8: TEXANS JERSEY REVEAL FAUX PAS While the Houston Texans have yet to reveal any numbers for their offseason additions either rookies or veterans, their Pro Store may have accidentally revealed one...

The newest jersey to have been added to the store is that of veteran running back Mark Ingram II, who was signed as a free agent this offseason. Since entering the league, Ingram has worn 21, 22 and 28. However, with the NFL having relaxed jersey number rules this year many players have been switching it up, and it appears Ingram may be one, with the Texans' store is advertising 'Ingram 2' jerseys... Oops...

MAY 7: TEXANS ROSTER HITS 88 WITH LB ADDITION The Houston Texans have signed free agent linebacker Neville Hewitt according to Adam Schefter. This comes after he visited the Texans yesterday, now becoming the 14th linebacker on Houston's roster. The Texans are now up to 88 players on the active roster after the addition of the former New York Jet's starter.

MAY 6: TEXANS TIGHT END WORKING OUT WITH QB..1? On Thursday, Houston Texans tight end Kahale Warring posted a photo and video on his Instagram story of himself and presumptive starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor working out together in Atlanta.

Warring, a 2019 third-round pick, has failed to find his role for the Texans so far and with the recent drafting of Brevin Jordan and acquisition of a further three tight ends, the San Diego State alumni will have to hope these workouts pay off come training camp.

Meanwhile, Taylor working to find a rhythm with his receivers seems a smart move given that he may well find himself the starting quarterback for the Texans come Week 1 given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson's NFL future.

MAY 6: CAN THERE EVER BE ENOUGH LINEBACKERS? Despite having acquired seven linebackers through free agency and having drafted another already this offseason, it appears Texans general manager Nick Caserio thinks you can never have too many linebackers.

Veteran Neville Hewitt is visiting the Texans today per Adam Schefter, having spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets, and three prior with the Miami Dolphins. Formerly an undrafted free agent out of Marshall, Hewitt has made 82 league appearances to date including 39 starts. The inside linebacker started all 16 games in 2020 for the first time in his career, playing 99% of the team's defensive snaps.

If the Texans opt to sign Hewitt, they will have 14 linebackers on the roster (Excluding Shaq Lawson), with the total roster count bumped up to 88.

MAY 5: TEXANS SAFETY SWITCHING DIGITS Starting safety Lonnie Johnson announced on Twitter that he has changed his number from 32 to 1. This comes after the NFL announced a rule change allowing, amongst others, defensive backs to wear any number between 1-49.

And so far he isn't the only Texans DB to reveal they are considering a change, with cornerback Desmond King tweeting "Should I throw the 14 back on," with that being the number he wore at Iowa.

MAY 5: THAT WAS FAST! The Lions made up their mind quickly as tight end Darren Fells' Fells visit with the team Tuesday has turned into a contract on Wednesday.

Fells played in Detroit during the 2017 season and spent the last two years with the Texans. He had 21 catches for 312 yards and four TDs for Houston in 2020.

MAY 4: FORMER TEXANS TIGHT END VISITING LIONS Former Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells will be vising the Detroit Lions tonight, per Mike Garofolo.

Over the past two seasons, Fells made 32 regular-season appearances, recording 55 receptions for 653 yards and 11 touchdowns. Previously a professional basketball player, Fells also spent the 2017 season with Detroit.

APRIL 30: MCCARRON FLOCKS TO FALCONS former Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal. McCarron, 30, will fill the role left vacant by fellow former Texans QB Matt Schaub, who retired after 16 seasons.

McCarron made four appearances for the Texans during his two seasons at NRG Stadium, completing 22-of-38 passing attempts for 245 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

APRIL 15: TEXANS BOLSTER BLOCKING WITH PACKERS OL The Texans will do whatever it takes to block for their quarterback this season. On Thursday, they proved just that by adding another player.

Houston agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Lane Taylor. The deal is expected to be for one year under new GM Nick Caseiro.

Taylor is coming off a torn ACL following the 2020 season but is expected to be back in time for the training camp. The 31-year-old will reunite with former OL coach James Campen, who worked with him during their time in Green Bay.

Undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2013, Taylor started 50 games for the Packers during his seven seasons. Entering 2020, he was expected to be their starting right guard.

APRIL 14: TEXANS ADD BLOCKING TIGHT END On Wednesday the Texans announced they have signed veteran tight end Antony Auclair. The 27-year old Canadian who went undrafted in 2017 has spent the four seasons since with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was inactive during their Super Bowl victory in February.

Injuries have hampered the 6'6" Laval alumni who had been on injured reserve for 14 games over the past two seasons.

Auclair will likely contend for the role vacated by Darren Fells, who was cut by the Texans earlier this offseason. Fells was primarily known for his blocking, something Auclair had been praised for in the past.

"Auclair has been one of the Buccaneers' best blocking tight ends since taking over that role from veteran Luke Stocker late in his 2017 rookie season," said Scott Smith back in October.

APRIL 13: TEXANS RELEASE A PAIR OF RESERVES On Monday the Texans announced they had released both former starting wideout Steven Mitchell, and offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel.

Given the number of free agents signed these past few weeks it was only a matter of time before cuts amongst some of the older guard began, with Mitchell and Benzschawel joining defensive tackle P.J. Hall in departing the team this month.

Former head coach Bill O'Brien had been keen on Mitchell since joining the Texans in 2018. The former undrafted free agent served primarily as a backup in Houston but did start two games over the past two seasons, finishing his Texans career with 97 receiving yards on seven receptions.

Benzschawel's time in Houston was significantly shorter having been signed to the practice squad last December, going on to make one appearance for the Texans.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, sources in Washington tell us, Benzschawel was claimed by the Washington Football Team.

APRIL 12: FOUR-TIME PRO BOWLER TO VISIT TEXANS Former Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Justin Houston is reportedly set to visit the Texans in the coming days, per a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

In 10 seasons in the NFL, Houston has 97.5 sacks, 117 tackles for loss, 148 quarterback hits, 17 forced fumbles, and 15 fumbles recoveries. He was also the NFL's sack leader in 2014.

A four-time pro bowler and two-time first-team all-pro selection, Houston is also reportedly scheduled to visit the Ravens this week, as he looks for a new home following one season two seasons in Indianapolis.

APRIL 8: TEXANS HOST FORMER SECOND ROUNDER Former Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker visited the Texans on Thursday per the transaction wire, after spending the past four seasons in Colorado.

A second-round pick out of Florida State in 2017, Walker made 36 appearances (5 starts) during his time in Denver recording 10.5 sacks. 2020 was as a career year for the Walker, who made 13 appearances and finishing with 4.5 sacks, both single-season highs, and also recording his only forced fumble to date.

APRIL 7: TEXANS ADD DEPTH TO D-LINE One can never have too much depth and the Texans will be living by that motto in 2021.

Houston agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. Johnson, 26, will play on a one-year deal.

Drafted in the fourth-round of out Iowa in 2017, Johnson has recorded 87 career tackles, nine for losses and nine quarterback hits. Last season, the former Hawkeye started in place of Michael Pierce following his choice to opt-out.

APRIL 7: HOUSTON ENDS TERMS WITH HALL PJ Hall will no longer be a member of the Texans. The former second-round pick had his free agent tender withdrawn Wednesday by the team.

Initially drafted by the Raiders out of Sam Houston State, Hall rebounded with the Texans in 2020. He played in 10 games, starting nine and recorded 34 tackles, one sack, two tackles for losses and two quarterback hits.

Hall was expected to make $2.183 million next season. Instead, that money will go to former Patriots safety and special teams standout A.J. Moore.

APRIL 7: HOUSTON HOUSING A SUPER BOWL WINNER The ultimate goal for every team is to win a Super Bowl. The Texans new tight end just did.

Houston agreed to terms with Antony Auclair on Wednesday as reported by The Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. Last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he appeared in eight games, starting in two.

The 6-foot-6 target has the ability to be effective in the red zone. For his career, Aucliar has recorded 10 career receptions for 84 yards. He mostly has seen action as a secondary blocker.

APRIL 7: FORMER TEXANS PUNTER STAYS IN TEXAS The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for any punter that can add an extra element to special teams. They found their man right up I-35 for the start of the 2021 season.... or. At least, competition to be the man.

The Cowboys are signing former Texans punter Bryan Anger to a one-year deal. Dallas released long-time punter Chris Jones earlier this offseason. Last season for the Texans, Anger averaged 46.4 yards per punt on 54 attempts with a long of 67 yards.

During his tenure with the Cowboys, Jones averaged 44.5 yards per kick. Last season, Hunter Niswander took over the duties following Jones' abdominal surgery. He averaged 47.2 yards per kick.

Houston added former Philadelphia Eagles punter Cam Johnston on a three-year deal earlier this year.

APRIL 3: TEXANS RETURN FORMER FACE TO O-LINE The Texans will hope to protect their quarterback for next season no matter who lines up under center. This weekend, the team added more depth to the trenches by returning a familiar face.

Houston agreed to terms on with offensive tackle Roderick Johnson on Saturday. The deal is expected to be for one year, securing his role as a swing tackle with the franchise.

Drafted in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns, Johnson has been a member of the Texans since 2018. In 2019, the 25-year-old played in all 16 games, starting two at right tackle and one a left tackle.

Johnson's versatility makes him a x-factor as the swing tackle. Houston now will have to decide what to do with the right tackle position following the addition of Marcus Cannon. Houston can elect to move the former Patriot to right guard or choose third-year tackle Tytus Howard to move inside next season.

Whoever wins the battle at right tackle, expect Johnson to be the primary back-up.

MARCH 31: FORMER TEXANS STARTER SIGNS FOR BILLS The Buffalo Bills secured the services of linebacker Tyrell Adams on a one-year deal this Wednesday.

The soon-to-be 29-year old had served primarily as a backup and practice squad member since entering the league in 2015 out of West Georgia. To date, he has spent time with seven NFL teams, making regular-season appearances for the Texans and Raiders.

2020 served as a breakout season for Adams, who made the most of his opportunity to start following a season-ending injury to Benardrick McKinney. Adams recorded 125 combined tackles, good for second-most on the team and the 12th most in the league despite only starting 12 games.

This will be Adams' second stint with the Bills, having spent time with them in 2017.

MARCH 31: TEXANS EX VISITING GIANTS Former Houston Texans linebacker and team captain Dylan Cole visited the New York Giants on Wednesday. Should he sign for the Giants, he would be the third former Texan to do so since the 2021 free agency window opened, following fullback Cullen Gillaspia and offensive lineman Zach Fulton.

A core special teamer and defensive backup for the Texans, Cole went undrafted out of Missouri State in 2017, going on to spend the following four seasons in Houston. Cole, now 26, has been plagued by injuries since day one. But should he be able to stay healthy he has the potential to be a contributor from day one for whomever he signs.

MARCH 30: TEXANS RESTRUCTURE CUNNINGHAM'S CONTRACT With multiple contracts being restructured this offseason, Nick Caserio has done it again. The Texans have restructured linebacker Zach Cunningham current deal, converting his $8.5 million fully guaranteed base salary into a $7.51 million signing bonus. The move will add $5.63 million toward's Houston salary cap space for 2020.

The news was first reported by the Chron's Aaron Wilson.

Last season, Cunningham signed a four-year deal worth $58 million, with $33.5 million guaranteed under former head coach and GM Bill O'Brien. He led the NFL in tackling with 164 total stops.

Cunningham becomes the fifth major Texans to have his contract restructured, following Laremy Tunsil, Whitney Mercilus, Brandin Cooks and David Johnson. He is now expected to earn $5.76 million in 2021

MARCH 29: 3 SIGNINGS OFFICIAL The Texans officially have deals as of Monday with the threesome of Jon Weeks, Chris Conley and Jordan Jenkins. Per The Chron:

*Weeks gets a one-year, $1.212 million contract

*Conley gets a one-year deal

*Jenkins gets a two-year deal with a base value of $6 million.

MARCH 29: TEXANS RIPPED AS 'RUDDERLESS': The Houston Texans have been labeled "The Biggest Loser'' in free agency this offseason, and also ripped for being "rudderless.''

The accusing website is "Complex,'' and they have it, at best, only half-right.

Their evaluation:

"The Houston Texans were massive losers in the first week of free agency thanks to questionable signings across the roster. It was shocking to see any team rushing to ink borderline NFL talent like Houston did.

"Instead of acquiring difference-makers, getting an old running back in Mark Ingram and fliers like Andre Roberts, Donte Moncrief and Pharaoh Brown fail to move the needle. ...This roster is destined for a top-five pick in 2022 even if Deshaun Watson plays for the franchise. ... The Texans look rudderless even under a new set of decision-makers in place. They’re the single biggest loser of the offseason thus far.''

Our evaluation of their evaluation? They get it half-right. At best. And here's the five reasons why:

1) They fail to mention J.J. Watt, but we will. On an emotional level, it's a big loss. For a building team, and considering the finances? We don't have the final answer yet. But to not include his name, as a good, a bad or an indifferent? It makes this story seem "rudderless.''

2) The rattling off of names of players who most players know little about hints that GM Nick Caserio probably has a better handle on who's who than most sportswriters or "casuals'' do. By mentioning Donte Moncrief but forgetting Phillip Lindsay ... by mentioning Pharoah Brown (who might be the fourth-string tight end) but skipping over Desmond King, Maliek Collins, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Marcus Cannon ... well, it all seems selective and deceptive.

The writer chastises Houston for not signing "difference-makers.'' That's code for "they didn't sign enough people who I've heard of.''

3) The "rudderless'' comment is ridiculous. Caserio may be wrong on every single move he's made - about 40 of them, literally, so far.

But when a GM makes 40 roster-related moves in two weeks? That is the opposite of a "lack of direction.''

The Texans, with Caserio, might be "losers.'' But they are not without a "rudder.''

4) To judge this Texans offseason without exhibiting the wisdom and patience to let the Deshaun Watson story unfold is the height of rushing to judgment. The entire legacy of the Caserio Era - whether it last two years or 20 - will almost surely hinge on his handling of the Watson situation.

Texans fans can be impatient. Serious-minded evaluators of the Texans front office should not be.

5) The prediction that Houston will be a bottom-five team in 2021, even with Watson at QB, is laughably premature. We have no idea what the offense will look like, what the defense will look like, what the NFL Draft will look like, what training camp will look like or even whether an All-Pro will be playing quarterback.

So not even the part the critic gets "right'' here - the chances that Houston will be a "loser'' in 2021 - is "right.'' Not yet.

MARCH 25: TEXANS LOSE THE TUNSIL TRADE Well, so much for that trade. When first initiated, the Texans looked like winners to send two-first round picks and a second-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil.

On Friday, the Dolphins used one of the two first-rounders sent by Houston to acquire two first round picks, plus a third-round pick in 2022 from the San Francisco 49ers. Less than an hour later, Miami would return to the top 10, trading the No.12 selection and their 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In total, Miami gained four first-round picks, a second-round pick and a third-round pick for Kenny Stills, who no longer is on the Texans roster, and Tunsil. Tunsil is talented, but that's a plethora of picks that Houston could have used to help in the rebuild this offseason.

MARCH 25: TEXANS RETURN VETERAN LONG SNAPPER Just days after being let go by Houston, Jon Weeks will return for his 12th NFL season. Weeks and the Texans agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $1.075 million with a $137,500 signing bonus. The news was first reported by the Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Weeks currently holds the franchise record with 176 consecutive games played as a member of the team. He will return with kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and new punter Cameron Johnston for the impending year.

MARCH 24: TEXANS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE SEVEN SIGNINGS While common knowledge for some time, the Texans have made seven acquisitions from the past two weeks official.

The latest moves are headlined by two former Pro Bowlers in running back Mark Ingram and wide receiver and return specialist Andre Roberts.

Joining them amongst this latest batch of arrivals are linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kevin Pierre-Louis, defensive back Terrance Mitchell, wideout Chris Moore, and tight end Pharaoh Brown, who was re-signed after a strong 2020 campaign.

MARCH 24: TEXANS ADJUST MERCILUS' CONTRACT Entering 2021, the Texans possibly held buyer's remorse on extending long-time linebacker Whitney Mercilus.

That no longer is a problem after this season.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Texans have restructured Mercilus' contract for the coming season. The difference is that unlike other common "base-to-bonus'' restructures, this change means it will be Mercilus' final year in a Texans uniform on this contract. The new deal will now make his 2022 and 2023 contract seasons voidable - "dummy years'' - meaning Mercilus will be free after the season.

Houston's purpose in the move is to carve $4 million this season to go towards the salary cap.

MARCH 23: TEXANS RE-SIGNING FRANCHISE RECORD HOLDER While general manager Nick Caserio may have initially passed on re-signing long snapper Jon Weeks, it appears the team has backtracked as, according to Aaron Wilson, they are expected to re-sign the 11-year veteran.

This comes after they released fellow long snapper Anthony Kukwa on Tuesday.

Weeks has played a franchise-record 176 regular-season games for the Texans, having never missed a game since joining in 2010 as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor. Now 35, Weeks will be the oldest member of Houston's roster as he lines up under his third different Texans head coach.

MARCH 23: TEXANS CUTS BEGIN AT WIDEOUT After signing a string of free-agent wide receivers the past two weeks, the Houston Texans have opted to waive fellow wideout Chad Hansen.

A 2017 fourth-round pick with the New York Jets, Hansen took full advantage of his opportunities with the Texans in 2020. Throughout two starts and five total appearances, Hansen recorded 236 receiving yards and his only NFL touchdown to date.

His standout performance came in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, where he recorded 101 receiving yards on five receptions during his first league appearance since his rookie year.

MARCH 23: TEXAS TO HOST FORMER SAINTS STANDOUT The Texans are looking to protect their quarterback in 2021. For now, it's about adding depth in the trenches.

According to the Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are set to host former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Nick Easton this week. Easton, 28, was released by New Orleans in February one year after signing a four-year, $24 million contract.

A hybrid player at both guard and center, Easton started nine of 12 games last season at right guard before being replaced by rookie Cesar Ruiz. For his career, Easton has started 32 games, playing in 45 total.

MARCH 22: TEXANS ADD DIME LB Another day, another linebacker heads to Houston. The Texans have added former Minnesota Vikings Hardy Nickerson on a one-year deal.

Undrafted out of Illinois in 2017, Nickerson spent time playing for the Bengals for three seasons, primarily playing on special teams. For his career, Nickerson has recorded 81 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

MARCH 22: TEXANS SIGN EX CHIEFS WR The Texans will have at least veteran leadership on the roster this season. Houston officially agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver Chris Conley on Monday morning. The deal is expected to be for one-year.

Conley, who was drafted out of Georgia by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, has tallied 191 career receptions for 2,484 yards and 13 touchdowns. He spent the last two seasons as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

MARCH 20: CASERIO CONTINUES CAP CLEAR UP Texans general manager Nick Caserio has continued to work on clearing up cap space for 2021, this time by renegotiating left tackle Laremy Tunsil's contract.

Per Ian Rapoport, the Pro Bowler's deal has essentially remained the same in terms of the total cost. However, he will now earn a base salary of $990,000 with a $15.61 mil bonus included.

The result? The Texans now have an extra $10.11 million in cap space available this season, while the remaining two years of his deal will currently remain unaltered.

MARCH 20: PASS-RUSHER SIGNS The Texans will be addressing their pass rush with the addition of Jordan Jenkins. A former third-round pick out of Georgia, Jenkins has recorded 189 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 46 quarterback hits and 25 tackles for losses.

The former New York Jets outside linebacker is expected to sign a two-year deal worth up to $8 million

MARCH 19: TEXANS ADD PRO BOWL RUNNER The Texans might be fine at running back overall, but one can never have enough weapons. Another running back is now in the backfield for 2021.

The Texans have agreed to terms with former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. According to his agent, Mike McCartney, Lindsay will head to NRG Stadium on a one-year deal worth $3.25M with $500k in upsides.

Lindsay, who went undrafted out of Colorado in 2018, has been a standout in the Mile High City for the past three seasons. In his first two years, Lindsay recorded back-to-back 1,000-plus yard years. In 2020 with the addition of Melvin Gordon, the 26-year-old recorded just 502 yards and one touchdown last season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

For his career, Lindsay rushed for 2,550 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

MARCH 19: MIAMI ADD ANOTHER TEXANS EX After trading for linebacker Benardrick McKinney and signing wideout Will Fuller already this offseason, the Dolphins have added yet another now-former Houston Texan with outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett heading to Hard Rock Stadium.

Scarlett spent five seasons in Houston after arriving undrafted out of Cal in 2016. A core special teamer for much of his time with the Texans, Scarlett's presence on defense grew in 2019 and 2020, starting 14 games across this period.

However, after missing five games with a fractured forearm this past season he was never able to find his place in their evolving defense. And with the recent influx of free agent linebackers to accompany Houston's new defensive formation and coordinator, Scarlett was not brought back and will look to find stake his claim for a spot alongside two former teammates on Miami's roster.

MARCH 19: FAMILIAR FACE He is not a familiar face to the Texans, but offensive lineman Cole Toner played for line coach James Campen back with the Chargers, and now Toner is signing on via a one-year deal to come to Houston. He's 6-5, 300, age 27, and a former fifth-round pick from Harvard.

He's mostly been a practice-squadder, but ... Toner is a budding rock star, too.

MARCH 19 TEXANS ADD PUNTER FOR 2021 The Texans needed to upgrade their special teams following the release of Bryan Anger. Houston has found it with former Philadelphia Eagles punter Cam Johnston.

A source confirms to TexansDaily.com that Johnston will join the Texans on a three-year deal, with the contract worth up to $8 million with a $1 million signing bonus. The news was first reported by Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

Johnston is coming off a career-worst 41.2 net-yard average per punt. During his three years with the Eagles, the 29-year-old averaged 47 yards and 42.1 net yards per punt.

MARCH 18 DEPTH DEPTH AND MORE DEPTH AT RECEIVER How many wide receivers are too many? Well, the Texans are doing their utmost to find out, adding two more free agents on Thursday evening. Donte Moncrief and Alex Erickson both arrive on one-year deals, per Ian Rapoport.

Moncrief, 27, is best known for his four seasons spent with AFC South rivals the Indianapolis Colts, where he amassed 1,875 receiving yards before spending time across four teams over the next three seasons, the Patriots being the most recent.

Meanwhile, Erickson, 28, has spent his entire career to date up in Cincinnati where he had his best offensive season in 2019 when he totaled 529 yards receiving. His best shot of making the roster will be as a special teamer, given he was the Bengals' primary returner during his first three years in the league.

MARCH 18 NICK MARTIN HEADS TO VIA LAS VEGAS Nick Martin has a new home this offseason following his stint with the Texans. The former starting center agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas will be looking to improve their offensive line after trading Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week.

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016, Martin played in 62 games with the Texans' offensive line. In 2019, Martin signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with $18.5 million guaranteed. He was released earlier this month.

MARCH 18 A NEW KING OF THE SECONDARY Of all the Texans' recent moves, this is the one that will be remembered most come Week 1. Houston agreed to terms will slot cornerback Desmond King early on Thursday evening. The deal is to be for one year worth $3.5 million.

King, who began his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, was traded midseason to the Tennessee Titans. One of the more sure-fire tacklers at the position, King thrives inside against slot receivers and tight ends. The 26-year-old recorded 55 total tackles, two sacks, and two pass breakups last season.

A quality signing for Houston, King will be an excellent addition to Lovie Smith's 4-3 scheme that will run plenty of zone reads next season.

MARCH 18 FULLER HEADS TO SOUTH BEACH The Texans knew there was a chance they would lose Will Fuller this offseason. That chance is now permanent following the recent news.

As reported by The Athletic's Josh Tolentino, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with the speedy target Thursday afternoon. The deal is expected to be one-year worth more than $10 million. Fuller will miss Week 1 after serving the final game of his PED suspension.

Fuller was a hot name on the market due to his speed. Entering the offseason, the 26-year-old target is coming off a career year with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. The Texans elected not to franchise tag him at $15.3 million earlier this month.

Fuller ends his five seasons in Houston with 209 catches for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns.

MARCH 18 HOUSTON CUTS PUNTER The Texans announced Thursday that have released punter Bryan Anger. Anger was expected to make $2.5 million for the 2021 season. Last year with Houston, he averaged 46.4 yards per punt.

MARCH 18: TEXANS ADD BLOCKING TIGHT END Houston might have parted ways with Darren Fells, but they have added another name for blocking. The Texans have traded for Ryan Izzo from the New England Patriots. In return, New England will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Izzo, primarily used as a blocker, played in 12 games last season. For his career, he's recorded 19 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown.

MARCH 18: TEXANS LOSE TIGHT END The Texans will be starting fresh at the tight end position. On Thursday, Houston cut 11-year veteran Darren Fells after two seasons.

A consistent target in the red zone, Fells recorded 55 catches for 653 and 11 touchdowns during his time

MARCH 18: WATKINS WAVES GOODBYE Addressing the defense of line will be a massive need this upcoming draft for the Texans. The Dallas Cowboys have signed former defensive and Carlos Watkins.

Watkins started in 11 games for the Texans last season. Houston is moving from their standard 3-4 line to a base 4-3 under new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

MARCH 17: STARTER CUT The Texans have cut starting guard Zach Fulton, as The Chron is first to report, creating $3 million of cap room as Houston moves on to an O-line that will include newcomers Justin McCray, Marcus Cannon, and Justin Britt.

The Texans have also signed Tae Davis, a 6-2, 224-pound linebacker who was an undrafted rookie in 2018 but has special-teams play with the Giants and last year as a core special-teamer in Cleveland.

And speaking of Cleveland ... The Texans have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal with corner Tavierre Thomas, formerly of the Browns, NFL Network reports.

MARCH 17: BROWN SIGNED The Texans signed tight end Pharoah Brown to a 1-year $2.2 mil deal, per NFL Network.

MARCH 16: DEFENSIVE REBUILD CONTINUES Familiar faces will be hard to come by in 2021 as the Texans have added yet another free agent in the shape of former Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

Per Ian Rapoport, Mitchell will be signing a two-year deal worth $7.5 million. The soon-to-be 29-year-old is fresh off of a strong year with the Browns having started all 16 games for the first time in his NFL career, recording 13 defended passes, three forced fumbles, 65 combined tackles while playing 99% of the team's defensive snaps.

This deal gives the Texans another veteran option at the position, with Bradley Roby and Vernon Hargreaves the slated starters.

MARCH 16: INSURANCE FOR DESHAUN The Texans will have to prepare for a potential standoff with Deshaun Watson. Should the 25-year-old quarterback still demand a trade, the Texans potentially have their bridge quarterback for 2021.

Houston has agreed to terms with former Los Angeles chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor. It is expected to be a one year deal worth $6 million. Taylor recently played under Texans pass game coordinator pep Hamilton and worked with new head coach David Culley during his time with the Buffalo Bills.

MARCH 16: 'AN EASTERBY GUY' The Texans have agreed to terms with outside linebacker/defensive end Derek Rivers, a 6-5, 250-pound fourth-year veteran who was with the Chargers last season but is a former third-round pick of the Patriots. ... with a connection to Houston exec Jack Easterby. ...

Rivers has 2.5 career sacks, but is Youngstown State's all-time sack leader.

MARCH 16: 3 CUT Wide receivers J'Mon Moore and Damion Ratley and linebacker Curtis Bolton are being released, per The Chron.

None of the three were in-game factors for the Texans in 2020.

MARCH 15: HOUSTON TENDERS HALL: If someone wants to claim PJ Hall, they're going to have to give back to the Texans. The former Sam Houston product was assigned a $2.133 million restricted free agent tender.

Hall had a quality season under Anthony Weaver following struggles with the Raiders. He started nine of 10 games played and recorded 34 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD SPEED: It was clear the Texans wanted to upgrade their need at wide receiver and special teams. On Monday night they did both by adding former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore. The two sides agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $2 million.

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD COVER GUY AT LB Although it seems like Houston doesn't need another linebacker, this could be another high-reward signing for the long-haul. The Texans agreed to terms with former Washington Football Team's Kevin Pierre-Louis. The deal is expected to be two-years worth up to $8 million

Additionally, Houston is reportedly adding a receiver, Chris Moore, from the Ravens via a one-year deal.

MARCH 15: DEFENSIVE REBUILD CONTINUES Nick Caserio's remarkably busy day has continued well into the evening with former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas the latest to be signed. Caserio's theme of short-term, low risk-high reward contracts continued with Thomas signing a one-year $2 million deal.

Thomas made a little over $1 million in 2020 but he just doubled that in his one-year deal with the Houston Texans. He can start, back up, and play special teams. ... and in Dallas?

Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith need to be better. And depending on what Sean Lee decides about retirement, that leaves the Cowboys with a clear need for a third linebacker.

MARCH 15: TEXANS BOLSTER INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE With the hope of keeping Deshaun Watson protected in 2021, the Texans have agreed to terms with guard Justin McCray. The former Packers and Falcons swing player will join on a two-year deal worth $4.5 million, including another $1 million in incentives. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

MARCH 15: BROOKS BUYS INTO TEXANS REBUILD Houston will be adding another versatile defender to the mix this offseason with the addition of Terrance Brooks. The former New England Patriots safety is expected to join on a one-year deal worth $2 million per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus

MARCH 15: MALIEK BACK TO TEXAS Old Cowboys friend defensive tackle Maliek Collins moves from the Raiders back to Texas. He’ll help the Texans with the switch to 4-3, which he succeeded in during his time with the Cowboys - except for a series of troublesome foot ailments.

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD SPECIAL TEAMS ACE Houston continues to address their special teams needs with the addition of cornerback-special-teamer Tremon Smith. Smith, who played last season for the Colts is expected to sign a one-year deal with a maximum value of $1.13 million. The news was first reported by The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson

MARCH 15: HOUSTON HAS A COVER BACKER The Texans could be set with their 4-3 linebacker formation following the signing of Kamu Grugier-Hill. Gugier-Hill is regarded as one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL and was initially drafted by Nick Caserio in New England. He'll join Houston on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million.

MARCH 15: RETURN MAN FOUND The Texans will be adding another wide receiver to the room following the departure of Will Fuller. Houston and former Buffalo Bills return specialist Andre Roberts agree to a two-year deal worth $5.95 million.

So ... Kamu can cover. And hopefully, especially on special teams, Roberts will make it tough on coverage opponents.

MARCH 15: EXPECT MORE TRADES That's the word from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. That makes Houston both a buyer and a seller here ... and with $30 mil or so in cap room, a buyer on top of that, it is hoped.

MARCH 15: TWO DEALS DONE New GM Nick Caserio moved quickly over the weekend with a trio of deals ...

Shaq Lawson Trade To Texans; How Does Ex First-Rounder Fit?

MARCH 15: WATSON WATCH No, he's not a free agent. But ... you know. Deshaun Watson Trade Talks To 'Heat Up' For Texans Before Draft

MARCH 11: COOKS MONEY MOVED He might end up being the No. 1 receiver in 2021. So ... Texans Move Brandin Cooks' Money for Cap Room.

MARCH 11: PRO BOWL RB How much tread is left on the tires? Houston thinks it knows ... Breaking: Texans Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl RB

MARCH 10: FULLER FINISHED? Houston made a major decision here. Is it a major mistake? Will Fuller Hits Free Agency; Did the Texans Make the Right Call? Our roundtable panel discusses.

MARCH 10: PATS PALS? What does Jack do? What if he does this? Is Easterby Key To Texans Acquiring Malcolm Butler?

MARCH 5: CAP CASUALTIES We made some predictions. We're getting some right. Houston Texans Cap Casualties? The Next Moves