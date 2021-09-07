KCKPS changes COVID-19 policy after 320 in quarantine

After reporting 320 students in quarantine, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools changed its COVID-19 policies on Tuesday.

The district's COVID-19 dashboard showed 110 confirmed cases and 320 students in quarantine.

During a board meeting, the district changed its quarantine policy to 10 days. It was previously 14.

After being exposed to the virus, students and staff must monitor symptoms for 10 days. If they report no symptoms they can be released from quarantine on the 11th day.

During the board meeting, members also considered a implementing a mandatory vaccine and testing policy for teachers and staff. No decision was made on that matter.