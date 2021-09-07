'Tiger King': Joe Exotic zookeeper Erik Cowie dies at 52

One of the personalities from Tiger King has died. The body of Erik Cowie, featured as a zookeeper for Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) in the popular Netflix docuseries, was found unconscious Friday at 5:30 p.m. in New York City, according to both TMZ and the New York Daily News. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that a 52-year-old male was pronounced dead in the bedroom of an apartment at that time and that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. However, the department is not yet identifying the deceased so that the family can be notified.