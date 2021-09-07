Federal authorities consider requiring vaccine for nursing home employees

Federal health authorities are threatening to pull funding from nursing homes where workers are not fully vaccinated. Over a quarter of COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic have been in nursing homes. Elderly mortality rates to COVID have gone down since the vaccines were rolled out says Dr. Kathleen Unroe with the Regenstrief Institute, to WISH-TV. But, some are wary of a vaccine mandate. Saying it may push nursing home workers skeptical of the shot to quit — which would stretch staffs too thin to be able to take care of our elders.