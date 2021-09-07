CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
285 Active COVID Cases Confirmed on Kaua‘i

kauainownews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 26 new cases on Monday, Sept. 6. Monday’s cases are all residents. Of the 26 cases, nine are children and 17 are adults. Two of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 24 new cases are considered community-acquired. Thirteen of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or are tied to one of our active clusters. The remaining 11 community-acquired cases have no known source of infection, including three cases whom investigators have been unable to reach after repeated attempts or who have refused to provide information.

kauainownews.com

New Castle News

County up 81 confirmed cases over weekend

COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 13 U.S. State County New cases 162,179 12,406 Total cases 40,870,641 350,719 New deaths 1,860 Total deaths* 656,318 128 8,598 3328,568 0 232. Lawrence County reported 81 new COVID-19 confirmed cases over the weekend, state health officials said. The county’s death total stayed at 232....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Daily Iberian

COVID-19 case increases in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,650 and there have been 64 new deaths. The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 717,224. The current total death count is...
LOUISIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

One death; 80 new Covid-19 cases

Over the weekend, the Indiana State Department of Health recorded another death in Dubois County. This brings the total up to 123 since the pandemic started. Along with the additional death, the state recorded 80 new cases in Dubois County bringing the total up to 7,438. The age range of...
INDIANA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 1,103 new cases; 13 deaths in 24 hours

Baltimore (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 511,646 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 1,103 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.75%, decreased by 0.02; 13 deaths have...
MARYLAND STATE
WOLF

PA Dept. of Health: Three-Day Total of 12,406 New COVID-19 Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that between 12:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, there were 12,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,350,719. There are 2,183 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 535 patients are in the intensive care...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Health department reports 2,349 new COVID-19 cases, 16K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,349 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with zero additional COVID-19 deaths. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.7% with a rate of 20.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
kauainownews.com

PSD Offers Update on Mass Testing Results

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) was notified a deputy sheriff, assigned to the Sheriff Special Operations Section, has reported a positive test result. Notification was made to the Department of Health (DOH), according to a press release. The O´ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports 522 inmate test results received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Health dept. reports 15 new cases, 2 hospitalizations

The Adair County Health Department confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 among residents since Friday, Sept. 10. Among the newly confirmed cases are a 64-year-old female hospitalized at Boone Hospital since Sept. 2 and a 57-year-old female admitted to Northeast Regional Medical Center on Sept. 10. Neither of the women require use of a ventilator.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
27 First News

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that between 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 there were 12,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths since Friday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,350,719 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,568 deaths...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sdpb.org

4 more deaths, 197 hospitalized, and 7,226 active cases

State’s death toll: 2,088 (+4 from the previous report) Active cases: 7,226 (+194 from the previous report) Eligible population (12 and older) fully vaccinated: 57.18%. Hospitalized: 197 (-6 net from the previous report) Note: Currently Hospitalized numbers include COVID-19 cases and people that are in the hospital under transmission-based precautions....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brookings Register

Brookings Health: Stay vigilant against COVID-19

BROOKINGS – Brookings Health System reminds the community to continue to stay vigilant against COVID-19, practicing the necessary safety precautions and getting vaccinated, especially considering the Delta variant. “The Delta variant has the capability to infect five to seven people versus the original virus infecting around two to three people,”...
BROOKINGS, SD
kauainownews.com

DOH Reports 836 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 836 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 71,156. Twelve new COVID-related deaths were reported. The state’s two-week average is now 606 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 7%. A map documenting new cases by district across all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Springfield News Sun

New daily COVID-19 cases in Ohio remain over 8,000

Although new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours dipped compared to Friday’s total, new cases in Ohio remained high at 8,405 new cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In the past 21 days, Ohio averaged 5,494 new cases each day. The average of the past week,...
OHIO STATE
WTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
DALLAS, WV
Lassen County News

Public Health reports a rise in COVID-19 cases: 194 active cases

2,558 – Recovered Cases. 27 – Deaths (all unvaccinated) 18 of the 194 (9 percent) of the active cases were vaccinated. As a result of this rise, according to a statement from public health, the Emergency Room at Banner Lassen Medical Center has a larger than normal number of unvaccinated patients with COVID-19 like symptoms and or are confirmed to have COVID-19. Public Health would like to remind everyone that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to an area with apparent community spread, to call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that the appropriate precautions can be taken.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
kauainownews.com

Kaua‘i COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 8

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of yet another Kaua‘i resident bringing the death toll up to eight as of Wednesday, Sept. 1. The fatality was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of this individual,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, August 30, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 9,078 positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The department is now reporting a statewide total of positive cases at 1,297,119 and 28,214 COVID-19 related deaths, an increase of 34 since Friday. Statewide percent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE

