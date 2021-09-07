285 Active COVID Cases Confirmed on Kaua‘i
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 26 new cases on Monday, Sept. 6. Monday’s cases are all residents. Of the 26 cases, nine are children and 17 are adults. Two of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 24 new cases are considered community-acquired. Thirteen of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or are tied to one of our active clusters. The remaining 11 community-acquired cases have no known source of infection, including three cases whom investigators have been unable to reach after repeated attempts or who have refused to provide information.kauainownews.com
