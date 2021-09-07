Luke Fortner named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

In his first game as Kentucky’s center, Luke Fortner impressed. The SEC named the super-senior Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance vs. ULM. Fortner had four knockdown blocks, eight blocks at the point of attack, and did not allow a sack in Kentucky’s 45-10 win over the Warhawks. The Wildcats finished with 564 yards of total offense and had a 300-yard passer, two 100-yard receivers, and a 100-yard rusher in a game for the first time since 2006. Fortner previously played guard but shifted to center upon Drake Jackson’s departure.