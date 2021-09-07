CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Smart Concept #1

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart is one of those obscure automotive names that you don’t really pay much attention to. They are mostly known for their ForTwo model, which isn’t really worth mentioning, or the fun Smart Roadster, which could have been a great car if it wasn’t for the atrocious automated manual gearbox. Now, however, there might actually be a valid reason to talk about Smart, as they’ve introduced a funky sub-compact crossover at the IAA Munich auto show, called Concept #1.

#Car Models#Smart Roadster#Iaa Munich#Daimler#Ev#Mercedes
