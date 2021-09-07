Center for Autism and Related Disorders Leads Effort to Ensure Equitable Care for Individuals with Autism

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. Researchers at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) published guidance to the field of applied behavior analysis (ABA) to promote equitable clinical care for all patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Individuals with ASD, a population already at risk for marginalization, face racial discrimination in their procurement of diagnostic and treatment services. Compared to White patients with ASD, people of color with ASD are more likely to experience delays in diagnosis and the timely initiation of evidence-based treatment services, as well as decreased treatment hours. Given the enduring benefits of early, intensive ABA treatment, these disparities have a devastating impact on the long-term prognosis of people of color who have ASD.