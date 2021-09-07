Orlando VA has the most COVID-19 cases in the U.S., despite decreased hospitalizations statewide

The Orlando VA's mobile ICU can serve up to 28 patients throughout its many aluminum shelters.

The Orlando Veterans Affairs healthcare system as of Tuesday has more COVID-19 cases than any other VA in the nation, a week after it began caring for patients in a mobile intensive care unit.

The system serves one of the highest veteran populations in the nation, about 125,000, with over 5,000 staff members, said spokesperson Heather Frebe. This large population combined with COVID’s fourth wave and a high number of at-risk patients brings the system’s active case count to 506 as of Tuesday.

The number of veterans with COVID-19 is likely higher because the VA’s data only includes veterans, employees and others who were tested or treated at a VA site.

The Bay Pines VA healthcare system follows Orlando, with 433 active cases as of Tuesday, and the Gainesville VA system ranks third in the nation with 358.

The Orlando VA healthcare system has also recorded the largest total number of COVID-19 cases of any VA, 7,167. There have been 151 known deaths, putting it at about 27th.

“These numbers are a reflection of our community, which has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the country,” Frebe said on Tuesday.

The Orlando VA serves Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Lake counties, according to its website . These counties have some of the highest veteran populations in the nation, according to a veteran population projection model from 2018.

Orange County was predicted to house the 27th largest amount of veterans in September 2020, around 72,000, according to an analysis of the veteran population projection data. These veterans faced a high risk of community spread throughout most of the pandemic.

Johns Hopkins University experts found that Orange has recorded the 19th highest number of COVID-19 cases of any U.S. county.

The Orlando VA saw a “slight” decrease in COVID-19 patients in the last few days, Frebe said, a couple of weeks after many other Central Florida hospitals saw a decrease. Veterans in this area have more pre-existing conditions than non-veterans, Frebe said, which may have contributed to the lag.

“Our patient population is somewhat different than the community because over 50 percent of our enrolled Veterans are 65 years and older. Many Veterans also have chronic illnesses that further reduce the ability to fight infections making them more vulnerable to COVID-19,” she wrote.

Even as Florida continues to have one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases of any state, case numbers, case positivity and hospitalizations have begun to trend downward over the last several weeks.

Frebe reported that 16 of the hospital’s 24 ICU beds are occupied as of Tuesday, the same number as last Wednesday. She did not provide inpatient bed numbers or the number of patients in the hospital’s mobile ICU.

Orlando Health has 576 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, about 50 fewer than the Thursday before and 150 fewer than the week before that.

AdventHealth had about 1,330 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its Central Florida division on Thursday, 50 less than a week prior and 300 less than two weeks prior .

On Monday, the Florida Hospital Association reported 13,567 hospitalizations, 12.6% fewer than a week ago.

The state’s hospitals are still inundated with COVID-19 patients compared to the rest of the nation, according to data last updated on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. About 87% of Florida’s inpatient beds are occupied. About one out of four of these patients has COVID-19.

Nationwide, about 75% of inpatient hospital beds are in use, with closer to one out of seven occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday according to HHS data.

Data from the Orange County Department of Health suggest COVID-19 cases peaked about three weeks ago, according to a Tuesday tweet. The two-week rolling average positivity rate for Sunday, Sept. 5 is 15.20%, compared to 17.86% on Sunday, Aug. 29. Public health experts say COVID-19 transmission is under control if the positivity rate is 5% or less.

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,162 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, the lowest number of new cases since mid-July.

About 320,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 or been treated for COVID-19 nationwide at VA centers, with about 12,000 currently positive as of Tuesday. Nearly 13,900 veterans and VA staff members have died of the virus, and about a third of them were inpatients at a VA hospital.

