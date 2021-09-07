St. Paul to play Edon instead of South Central

NORWALK — The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has continued to alter high school sports schedules throughout the state in the early going of the season.

As a result, for the second consecutive week, a Firelands Conference football team is preparing for a new opponent on the fly.

However, the magnitude is a bit different this time. Instead of hosting South Central in the FC opener for both teams at 7 p.m. Saturday, the St. Paul football team will instead entertain Edon at the same time at Contractors Stadium at the Warren C. Whitney Complex.

The game with the Trojans (1-2) was canceled on Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues. Edon (3-0) was facing the same situation at Northwood in its scheduled Toledo Area Athletic Conference opener this Friday.

Instead, the two programs quickly came together for a hastily-scheduled rematch of a Division VII first-round playoff win by St. Paul in 2019. The Flyers won that game, 35-21, in what proved to be the final game played on a natural grass surface at the venue.

The Bombers are off to an unbeaten start after returning nine starters on offense and eight on defense from a team that went 6-4 last season. Edon has 33 players on its roster, including seven seniors and 13 returning letter winners.

Edon is led by quarterback Drew Gallehue, who threw for 2,900 yards last season. The 6-foot-4 and 220-pound senior also started the game at St. Paul two years ago, and is an All-Ohioan in football and basketball.

Last week, Plymouth lost its scheduled game at Crestline because of low numbers and COVID issues. The Big Red instead made the two-hour trip to Salineville, where they defeated Southern, 28-12, to improve to 3-0.