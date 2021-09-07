CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

State Patrol: Serious injuries in fiery crash between dump truck and pickup on Highway 169

By FOX 9 Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fiery collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck caused serious injuries on Highway 169 in Edina, according to Minnesota State Patrol. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the dump truck was heading southbound on Highway 169 near Valley View Road when it lost control and went into the median. The dump truck ended up in the left lane of northbound traffic and hit a Ford F150. The vehicles appeared to burst into flames following the crash.

