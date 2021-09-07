CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Receives $10.8 Million to Improve Access to Affordable Health Coverage through Reinsurance Program

delaware.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CASTLE (Sept. 7, 2021) – The Biden Administration has awarded Delaware $10,831,203 through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to improve access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage through its section 1332 state-based reinsurance waiver. Delaware is one of 13 states to receive these funds, also known as “pass-through funding,” which are available to states with approved section 1332 waivers that also have lowered premiums in implementing their waiver plans.

news.delaware.gov

