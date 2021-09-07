The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Toy Used to Smuggle Drugs

File this under "this is definitely not the way". In Rutherford County, Tennessee, 176 illegal Fentanyl pills were discovered inside a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda toy that was intended to be sold in the county by a man from Michigan. According to Rutherford County Sheriff's Captain Britt Reed, the discovery of the pills - which were made to resemble tablets of Roxicodone, a brand name of the opioid pain medication oxycodone - was made on August 27th. The suspect, Zave Garry has since been charged with possession and was out on bond for a similar crime in another county two weeks earlier at the time of his arrest. Rutherford County is located roughly 40 miles southeast of Nashville.