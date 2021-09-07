CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Ida deaths, Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials are revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid and unsafe. The Louisiana Department of Health said it alerted the nursing homes of the action on Tuesday. Health Department Secretary Courtney Phillips said in a statement that the homes “clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents.” Seven residents died after being evacuated. State health officials and Attorney General Jeff Landry have launched an investigation into the deaths.

