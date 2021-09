COLUMBUS – Ohio State didn’t put away Minnesota until the fourth quarter of its season opener. But the Buckeyes still moved to 1-0 behind an explosive offense and big plays from Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson. Now, Ohio State is looking to hit more of those home runs as the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes welcome in No. 12 Oregon at noon on Saturday at The Horseshoe.