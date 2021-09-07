Healthcare Cyber Security Market to Accrue $12.46 Billion by 2023, Explore How

Growing incidence of cyber-attacks, surge in need for cloud services, and regulatory requirements & government policies are the factors that propel the growth of the market. Nonetheless, scarcity of trained professionals impedes market growth. Conversely, rise in demand for strong methods of authentication and growing adoption of mobile device applications create numerous opportunities in the industry. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare cyber security market garnered $5.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to accrue a sum of $12.46 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides a thorough analysis of market size and share, drivers & restraints, key segments, and competitive landscape.