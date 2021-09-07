CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clarita, CA

8 Ways SCV Residents Can Save On Household Expenses

By KHTS Articles
Santa Clarita Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating and sticking to a budget is no simple feat. Between paying your bills on time, saving money for retirement or big-ticket items, and still living a full life, expenses can add up quickly if you’re not paying attention. If you’re regularly dipping into your savings when your bills come in the mail, it’s probably time to take a hard look at where your money is going. The first place you can start is cutting down on your household expenses.

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Business
Santa Clarita, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Savings#Retirement#Credit Card#Offers Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy