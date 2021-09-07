All Access: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley epilogue: ‘Next time, I’m going to knock him out’

With Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley in the books, Showtime has released the final episode of the All Access: Paul vs. Woodley. The behind-the-scenes documentary focuses on the final buildup to the Aug. 29 pay-per-view event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland. Cameras go inside the YouTube star turned boxer’s house as the fight approaches, the media day that nearly turned into a full-out brawl, and the immediate aftermath of the event as both fighters took in the result.