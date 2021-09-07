Essential Tips for Collecting Work by Anni and Josef Albers

It is difficult to overstate the profound influence that. have had on the course of art history. Among the most pivotal and celebrated figures of 20th-century modernism, the couple devoted their lives to the study and continual exploration of form and color. “Really no artist working with geometric abstraction and color theory since the latter part of the 20th century can fail to have been influenced, in some way, by the practice and the ideas of the two artists,” said David Cleaton-Roberts, partner at Cristea Roberts Gallery in London. As lifelong teachers, theorists, and explorers, the couple’s vision, pioneering experimentations in material, and approach to artmaking are inextricable from our understandings of modern and contemporary art.