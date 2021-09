Joyce Freeman, 72, of Buckhannon, W.Va., died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. She was born April 25, 1949 in Upshur County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Stephen and Melva Miles Lesondak. On March 9, 1968 she married Brent Freeman who preceded her in death on March 6, 2008.