CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Couple Changes Plea

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 7 days ago

(Couple charged in the death of their son)....They were originally arrested in 2017. They were charged in neglect that led to the death of their 2 year old son. A plea deal was negotiated, and the couple changed their not guilty plea of several charges, to a guilty plea of involuntary Manslaughter. In changing their plea 34 year old Jordan Wallace Skipper and 39 year old Selena Reneee Skipper, agreed to serve 3 years each in prison. Official sentencing was scheduled for September 24th.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Caledonian Record-News

Woman Enters Guilty Plea In Decapitated Lover Case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead her lover’s corpse after her husband killed the man pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of falsifying evidence in a plea agreement with prosecutors. Britany Barron, 31, entered a plea in Grafton County Superior...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
KHBS

Boyfriend, girlfriend killed days apart in separate shootings, family says

Mississippi police are investigating two homicides after a boyfriend and girlfriend were both killed just days apart. Police in Jackson, Mississippi, said the killing of DeMarco Gaines, 23, marked the 91st homicide in the city this year. He was shot multiple times Saturday, just days after the shooting death of his girlfriend Kennedey Wilson, also 23.
RELATIONSHIPS
parentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
Yankton Daily Press

Lopez Gets Plea Max

A Yankton man has been sentenced to prison for the death of a Yankton woman nearly two years to the day after it happened. De’Von Taye Lopez, who last month pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter in the death of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton, in September 2019, was sentenced by First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering Wednesday to 60 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary with 20 years suspended and 443 days of incarceration credited. He will also owe restitution to family members for expenses paid during the trial and for future counseling.
YANKTON, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Hayes enters plea to delivery charge

FALLS CITY – Jessica Hayes, 34, of Rulo has entered a no contest plea to an amended charge of delivery of methamphetamine in February. Hayes was arrested after the Richardson County Sheriff’s Office searched an Abbott Street residence in Falls City. Prosecutors dropped allegations of distribution near a park and...
FALLS CITY, NE
dillonheraldonline.com

A Mother’s Plea

“It’s just been a nightmare,” said Lisa McMillan, mother of Stacalin Elizabeth Savage, who was found dead on Wednesday, August 25th after having been reported missing earlier that week. McMillan is hoping that someone may have seen something or may know something that will lead to the arrest and conviction...
DILLON, SC
kmmo.com

WAVERLY MAN CHANGES PLEA, SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON

A Waverly man who was facing multiple felony charges following an incident on June 9 changed his plea and has been sentenced by the court to spend some time in state prison. According to a probable-cause statement, a Waverly Police officer responded to a physical disturbance in the area of Old Bridge Road near Thomas Drive. During the investigation, it was determined that there was cause to arrest Brandon Shackelford.
WAVERLY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea
Grand Island Independent

No contest plea entered in drug case

YORK – A no contest plea has been entered in a case that began with counts of possession of a controlled substance, having no drug tax stamp and possession of more than an ounce but less than a pound of marijuana. Due to a plea agreement, the case was reduced...
YORK COUNTY, NE
kicks96.com

CHANGE-OF-PLEA HEARING CANCELLED FOR FORMER RPD OFFICER

(Noblesville, IN)--A change of plea hearing for a former Richmond police officer that was to have taken place late last week was cancelled just before it was set to begin. Former RPD officer Terry Hopkins is charged with murder in central Indiana after allegedly helping a female co-defendant feed poisonous mushrooms to the victim. The case is now set to go to trial in late January of next year. Hopkins was a law enforcement officer for more than two decades.
RICHMOND, IN
WPRI

Cranston dad convicted of shaking, killing infant son

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man charged in the death of his infant son five years ago has accepted a plea deal. Elias Romero pleaded no contest Wednesday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years at the ACI, with 27 to serve and 13 on suspended probation.
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Fox40

Man convicted in 2019 murder of girlfriend

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was convicted Monday of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend in South Sacramento. Damion Horton was convicted of first-degree murder after he shot 19-year-old Dajha Richards in front of their infant son and Richards’ 12-year-old brother inside a South Sacramento home on Jan. 8, 2019.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Modesto Bee

A decade after a Modesto family was killed inside its business, jury reaches verdict

More than a decade after a couple and their adult daughter were gunned down inside their Yosemite Boulevard business, a jury has returned a verdict in the case. On the afternoon of Jan. 25, 2011, Vanh and Phouvieng Thammavongsa and their daughter, Nanci Thammavongsa, were each shot in the head at V and V Oriental Market, a store the couple had operated for 15 years. Vanh died at the scene and Phouvieng and her daughter died not long after at hospitals.
MODESTO, CA
KDHL AM 920

Plea Deal For Austin Shooting and Stabbing

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has entered into a plea agreement to charges stemming from a shooting and stabbing that occurred in Austin in late June. 31-year-old Raul Zavala Junior on Friday entered guilty pleas to first-degree and second-degree assault charges. In exchange, Mower County prosecutors agreed to drop a first-degree attempted murder charge.
AUSTIN, MN
FL Radio Group

Guilty Plea in Phelps Homicide Case

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty for his role in connection with a homicide that occurred on Route 96 in Phelps two years ago. Luis Boffil-Leyro pled guilty to a first-degree manslaughter charge. He and another man were charged with the shooting death of 28-year old Jean Carlos-Rentas on August 13th, 2019. The victim’s body was later found between Hayes Road and County Road 6. Boffil-Leyro is expected to get 24-years in prison when sentenced just before Christmas.
PHELPS, NY
thebaycities.com

Man enters plea in 2019 murder.

A Bark River man charged in the slaying of his adoptive father in 2019. has entered a no contest plea to second degree murder. 35 year old Gary Phillips-Donovan was originally charged with homicide open murder and two counts of home invasion in November 2019, for the beating death of 74-year-old Michael Donovan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
superhits1027.com

Not guilty plea in Mason City burglary

MASON CITY — One of two men accused of breaking into a Mason City apartment and stabbing a person has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint states that 22-year-old Nicholas Sage broke into an apartment in the 400 block of North Madison on June 18th, grabbed a victim by the shirt, and then held the person while a second suspect, 22-year-old Nicolas Duarte, unsuccessfully attempted to stab the person in the chest but did stab the person in the arm, resulting in serious injury. Both men were charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy