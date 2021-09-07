Couple Changes Plea
(Couple charged in the death of their son)....They were originally arrested in 2017. They were charged in neglect that led to the death of their 2 year old son. A plea deal was negotiated, and the couple changed their not guilty plea of several charges, to a guilty plea of involuntary Manslaughter. In changing their plea 34 year old Jordan Wallace Skipper and 39 year old Selena Reneee Skipper, agreed to serve 3 years each in prison. Official sentencing was scheduled for September 24th.kxoradio.com
