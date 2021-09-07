Couple Changes Plea

A Yankton man has been sentenced to prison for the death of a Yankton woman nearly two years to the day after it happened. De’Von Taye Lopez, who last month pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter in the death of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton, in September 2019, was sentenced by First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering Wednesday to 60 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary with 20 years suspended and 443 days of incarceration credited. He will also owe restitution to family members for expenses paid during the trial and for future counseling.

YANKTON, SD ・ 12 DAYS AGO