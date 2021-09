Monument Health is limiting the number of visitors to hospital patients due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in western South Dakota. Beginning Friday, only one person per patient will be able to enter the hospital at a time. Before, each patient was allowed two visitors at a time. Visiting hours at all five Monument Health hospitals remain the same, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 12 DAYS AGO