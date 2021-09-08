Only Dallas County residents can get State Fair coupon reward for getting COVID-19 vaccine
Visitors to the State Fair of Texas will have a shot at getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but only Dallas County residents will nab a $20 coupon sheet as a reward. Dallas County Health and Human Services previously announced it would give out free shots and coupons at the fair, but the county’s health director, Dr. Philip Huang, said Tuesday the reward would be limited due to funding.www.dallasnews.com
