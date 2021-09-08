CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Only Dallas County residents can get State Fair coupon reward for getting COVID-19 vaccine

By Charles Scudder
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to the State Fair of Texas will have a shot at getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but only Dallas County residents will nab a $20 coupon sheet as a reward. Dallas County Health and Human Services previously announced it would give out free shots and coupons at the fair, but the county’s health director, Dr. Philip Huang, said Tuesday the reward would be limited due to funding.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins

Comments / 0

Community Policy