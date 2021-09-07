CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID variant detected in 49 states

By Editorial: It's football season, y'all!!!
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization has added another COVID mutation to its list of variants of interest (VOI). The mu variant has a “constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape”. This means there could be some aspects of this variant that can pervade vaccine protection. While this is concerning, it is still classified as a VOI as opposed to a VOC, a variant of concern. This is likely because as of now it is only responsible for 0.1% of all global infections.

