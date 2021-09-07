CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Chicago Will Soon See Its First Food Hall Opening Since the Pandemic

By Ashok Selvam
Eater
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith downtown workers returning to office towers in the Loop, they’re going to need a place for lunch. They’ll soon have a new option: Urbanspace, the city’s first new food hall to open since the pandemic, will debut later this month at State and Washington. The food hall will feature 12 restaurants with familiar local names like Isla Pilipina, the beloved shuttered North Side Filipino restaurant; Edzo’s Burgers, the popular Evanston griddled patty specialists; and Sushi Dokku, a mini version of the West Loop Japanese restaurant.

