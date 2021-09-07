‘He was my best friend’: Metro Detroit native remembers brother who was killed in Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
Saturday marks 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A Metro Detroit family is honoring the legacy of their loved one who died in the attacks. Helen Rosenthal had dinner the night before the attacks with her brother Josh Rosenthal, 44, to celebrate the start of fall.www.clickondetroit.com
