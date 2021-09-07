CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘He was my best friend’: Metro Detroit native remembers brother who was killed in Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

ClickOnDetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday marks 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A Metro Detroit family is honoring the legacy of their loved one who died in the attacks. Helen Rosenthal had dinner the night before the attacks with her brother Josh Rosenthal, 44, to celebrate the start of fall.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Rosenthal
Person
Helen Rosenthal

Comments / 0

Community Policy