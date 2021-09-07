CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

4 Big Events Scheduled for this Fall in Rhinebeck at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds

By Paty Quyn
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 6 days ago
The Dutchess County Fair may have wrapped up for 2021 but that doesn't mean the events are over at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. They have a full schedule for the Fall. The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest - Join popular regional celebrity chefs plus wine experts and specialty vendors at this annual event that celebrates food and wine from our region and around New York State. The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest runs September 11th and 12th. Any tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be honor at this year's fest. Wineries, Cideries, Distilleries, Craft Beers, Food Trucks and Gourmet food will all be available. Parking is Free. Find out more and purchase your tickets at hudsonvalleywinefest.com.

hudsonvalleypost.com

Person
Lucille Ball
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

