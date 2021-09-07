CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Expectations Reach The Stratosphere

By FiveThirtyEight
 6 days ago

This week, we’re taking a deep dive into the NFL. The first game is Thursday, so this is our last chance to roast some strong takes before we find out, for instance, whether the New Orleans Saints are any good without Drew Brees, or if Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens can play up to their on-paper potential, or if Tom Brady will finally relinquish that ring he discovered in a cave and find that age will catch up to him. Our model again likes the Bucs and the Chiefs’ chances this year, but there are still interesting questions and fun drama playing out, especially around the crop of new young quarterbacks entering the league.

