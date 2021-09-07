CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

COVID-19 surge continues in West Virginia; testing, vaccinations up, too

By Mark Curtis
WOWK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today, people were lined up at West Virginia Health Right in Charleston, to get tested and vaccinated. Some of that is driven by another sharp increase in the daily numbers. There were more than 1,000 new cases since yesterday. The Mountain State’s active cases are surging towards 22,000, including nearly 1,300 of the dangerous Delta variant. More and more children are also getting infected.

