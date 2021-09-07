Despite quiet Week 1, Iowa football receivers ready to be counted on in Cy-Hawk game

IOWA CITY, Ia. — All eyes were on Iowa's passing game ahead of last week's matchup against Indiana. But a quick look at the box score might leave much to be desired. Iowa dominated the game by a decisive 34-6 margin but, statistically, it wasn't a big day for the pass offense. Quarterback Spencer Petras passed for 145 yards. Tight end Sam LaPorta was the leading receiver with 84 yards on five receptions (a long of 24). The leading wide receiver was Nico Ragaini, with two receptions for 21 yards.