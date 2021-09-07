Rand Paul says Fauci 'lied again' after release of documents on Wuhan coronavirus research

S en. Rand Paul said newly disclosed documents providing fresh details on the extent of U.S. funding of coronavirus research in China lends credence to his assertions that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied in testimony before Congress.

The Kentucky Republican, who referred President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser to the Justice Department for allegedly lying to a Senate committee by denying the National Institutes of Health funded gain-of-function research at a lab in Wuhan, China, reacted to information published on Monday by the Intercept following a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

“Surprise surprise — Fauci lied again. And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan," Paul tweeted on Tuesday.



The 900 pages of records obtained by the news outlet address the work of EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S-based nonprofit group that received federal grant money toward bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

NEW DOCUMENTS SUGGEST FAUCI LIED ABOUT US-FUNDED CORONAVIRUS RESEARCH IN CHINA

“The bat coronavirus grant provided EcoHealth Alliance with a total of $3.1 million, including $599,000 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology used in part to identify and alter bat coronaviruses likely to infect humans,” the news outlet reported.

This comes after Fauci and Paul accused each other of lying about U.S. involvement with Chinese coronavirus research at a hearing in July.

"Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about," Fauci said during a heated exchange.

Paul sent a referral to the Justice Department after Fauci rejected the assertion he lied to Congress during testimony in May when he denied the NIH funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab. Fauci, who has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, said at the May 11 Senate hearing that the NIH “has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Paul's latest swipe at Fauci came in response to a Twitter thread by Rutgers University chemical biology professor Richard Ebright, who is quoted in the Intercept’s report.

"The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful," Ebright wrote at the end of the thread.

