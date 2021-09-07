Special Weather Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sanilac and southeastern Huron Counties through 730 PM EDT At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Argyle, or 8 miles east of Cass City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Argyle around 615 PM EDT. Ubly around 620 PM EDT. Forestville around 635 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Parisville, McGregor, White Rock, Snover, Juhl, Elmer, New Greenleaf, Tyre, Ruth and Decker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH