CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress Introduces Legislation Named After Abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Combat Modern Day Human Trafficking

By Donna M. Owens
Essence
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBipartisan bill was authored by Rep. Chris Smith with co-lead, Rep. Karen Bass. Members of Congress have joined forces with one of the descendants of Frederick Douglass to introduce anti-human trafficking legislation named after the renowned abolitionist. The Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2021 (H.R....

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booker T. Washington
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Ken Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abolitionists#H R 5150#Capitol Hill#Ecpat Usa#The Foundation United#Smith Bass#International Megan#The U S Federal#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking

Comments / 0

Community Policy