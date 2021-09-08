CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Heavy Police Presence Seen Around Castle Rock Home With Barricaded Person

By Jeff Gurney
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police alerted neighbors in a Castle Rock neighborhood of gunfire thought to have come from an apartment. Police confirm a person is holed up inside an apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SssNU_0bpCQr5Q00

(credit: CBS)

There is heavy police presence in the area of Red Hawk Drive and Wolfensberger Road. Police believe the person is alone in the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tht1J_0bpCQr5Q00

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 shows a police command center and a military-like truck in the area. Roads are closed in the area.

Residents are urged to stay inside their homes.

At around 9 p.m., officers were still at the scene. They say it is still an active situation. Loud bangs can be heard coming from the area, but police say neither officers or the barricaded person have fired any guns.

