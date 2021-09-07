Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON COUNTY At 615 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Laingsburg, moving northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph remain possible. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include DeWitt... Ovid... Bath HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH