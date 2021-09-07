CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How Mastercard’s NuData uses the power of the cloud and machine learning to improve fraud detection

By Joanie Wexler
CIO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberattacks continue to dominate the headlines. Attempts at digital fraud shot up during the first four months of 2021, especially in the financial services industry, where they ballooned 109% in the U.S. and 149% globally compared to 2020’s final four months. But thanks to behavioral analytics, machine learning, and the performance and scale of the cloud, the good guys are fighting back.

www.cio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#Cloud Infrastructure#Private Cloud#Cloud Service#Cyberattacks#Nudata Security#Aws#Trust Consortium#Amazon#S3#Sla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Community Policy