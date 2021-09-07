How Mastercard’s NuData uses the power of the cloud and machine learning to improve fraud detection
Cyberattacks continue to dominate the headlines. Attempts at digital fraud shot up during the first four months of 2021, especially in the financial services industry, where they ballooned 109% in the U.S. and 149% globally compared to 2020’s final four months. But thanks to behavioral analytics, machine learning, and the performance and scale of the cloud, the good guys are fighting back.www.cio.com
Comments / 0