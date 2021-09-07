Cambridge Village Board approves new playing surfaces at College Square Park
College Square Park will soon have a new basketball playing surface and a new pickle ball court surface. At their meeting on Aug. 30, the Village Board approved bids totaling $28,850 for two new flexcourt surfaces and mounting systems which will include a new basketball playing surface, basketball poles, backboard and hoops as well as a new pickle ball court including poles and net system; and volleyball pole and netting systems.www.geneseorepublic.com
Comments / 0