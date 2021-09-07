CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Owens Fuels AEW Rumors And Speculation With Deleted “Mount Rushmore” Tweet

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter today and fueled rumors & speculation on his future with a change to his bio, and a deleted tweet. The speculation began when Owens tweeted the coordinates to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. He then changed the location in his Twitter bio to “Almost there,” which is seen as a reference to the Mount Rushmore coordinates, which have since been deleted from his Twitter feed.

