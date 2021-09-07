Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JACKSON AND INGHAM COUNTIES At 616 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Morrice to near Fowlerville to 6 miles northwest of Grass Lake, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lansing... Jackson... Mason Williamston... Leslie... Stockbridge Grass Lake... Vandercook Lake... Leoni Spring Arbor... Napoleon... Sandstone Norvell... Bunker Hill... Webberville Horton... Dansville... Eden Bell Oak... Rives Junction HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH