Livingston County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Shiawassee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; Shiawassee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SHIAWASSEE AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES At 617 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Laingsburg to near Fowlerville to near Stockbridge, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Fowlerville and Morrice around 620 PM EDT. Howell and Gregory around 625 PM EDT. Pinckney, Corunna, Cohoctah, Bancroft and Oak Grove around 630 PM EDT. Hartland, Durand, Byron and Lennon around 635 PM EDT. Brighton, Hamburg and Whitmore Lake around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Plainfield, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Conway Township, Vernon, Parkers Corners, Lakeland, Chilson, Bennington, Unadilla and Shaftsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

