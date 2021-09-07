Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Nueces and south central San Patricio Counties through 545 PM CDT At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clarkwood, or near Robstown, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Robstown, Corpus Christi International Airport, Del Mar College West Campus, Clarkwood, Annaville, Calallen, Petronila, Tuloso and North San Pedro. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 15. US Highway 77 near mile marker 672. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH